Lewis Hamilton is the only household name from F1, apart from Ferrari, claims pundit

F1 reporter Ted Kravitz feels that Lewis Hamilton is the only "household" name in Formula 1 known globally, apart from Scuderia Ferrari. The Briton is prepared to begin driving for the team this season onwards.

'Hamilton' and Ferrari are two of the most popular names on the F1 grid. While other teams and drivers have gained massive fan following in recent years, the history attached to the Scuderia and Hamilton's remarkable achievements make them extraordinarily large and well-recognised.

Ted Kravitz, pitlane reporter for Sky Sports, feels that Lewis Hamilton is the only "household" name in F1 despite the sport's expanding popularity.

"It's a big thing. I mean, you could argue about, you know, Formula One's burgeoning popularity, the effect of Drive to Survive. But I think it's probably fair to say Lewis Hamilton is the most well-known globally name in Formula One. He's really our only household name, apart from Ferrari," he said (via Sky Sports).

Kravitz further discussed the very powerful pairing that Ferrari has achieved after signing the seven-time World Champion to the team. He stated that it's a "wonder" to see him driving for the team, further adding that Hamilton has "reinvented" himself as a driver.

"So you've got that, the most successful driver of all time, racing for the most successful team of all time. It's a wonder, really, when you look at it now, why there was ever a doubt in his mind is whether you should make the move in the first place. He's got a spring in his step. He's a driver sort of, you know, reinvented, reimagined, reawakened if you like."

Lewis Hamilton previews heading into Australia after preparing in a "short space" of time

Lewis Hamilton drives the Ferrari SF-25 at Bahrain during 2025 F1 pre-season testing (Getty Images)

Hamilton officially became a Ferrari driver on the 1st of January and started working with the team later that month. He was spotted driving the team's 2023 challenger, the SF-23. He had been working rigorously with the crew, asking for changes according to his specifications.

Shortly after revealing the SF-25, this year's challenger, he took out the car at the Fiorano Circuit as Ferrari used a filming day. This was followed by the three days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, bringing Hamilton's pre-season drives in the cockpit to an end.

Heading into Australia shortly for the season-opening Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he's prepared his "best" considering the "short space" of time he had to work with.

"I feel excited. I feel we're as best prepared we could be given the short space of time that I've had. There's still things to learn but I'm just excited to get going. I love racing," Hamilton said (via Sky Sports).

"All the other stuff is stuff I love less. Racing is what I love. Being at Melbourne is going to be very reminiscent of my first grand prix there," he added.

Ferrari had promising pace to challenge McLaren for the Constructors' Championship last year, however, the latter took the title as the Italian outfit finished in second place. Both teams are understood to carry the momentum forward heading into 2025.

