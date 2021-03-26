"I don't feel like this is the end" - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is excited about the possibilities of the season and has claimed he is not thinking about retirement yet. On the eve of the 2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton also spoke about how the grid might be closer than ever, and that fans could be in for one of the most exciting seasons in recent times.

"In the current position I’m in, I don’t feel like this is the end,” he said.

“I think this looks like this could be the most exciting season yet; we’ve got new teams, we’ve got new formats, and it’s [the competition is] closer. I don’t feel like I’m at the end but only in the next eight months or so I’ll find out whether I’m ready to stop or not. I don’t think I will, personally, but you never know."

Lewis Hamilton also spoke about the support he receives from the sport and his commitment to the series:

“I’m fully committed to this sport. I think this sport is in, I think, the best place it’s been in terms of the steps we are taking. I’m really proud of what F1 is doing in terms of acknowledging that they have a great platform to work all over the world and I love what I’m doing, and I’ve arrived more excited than I have in a long time,” he added.

We're not the fastest: Lewis Hamilton

When asked about the competitiveness of the Mercedes this season, Lewis Hamilton said, "It’s massively exciting for us as a team,” maintained Hamilton. “We’re currently not the fastest, and how are we going to work together, how are we going to unite to get to where we want to be?"

Lewis Hamilton also revealed that he would prefer his contract talks to start earlier in the year, to prevent last season's scenario. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were unable to reach an agreement last year, which led to the seven-time world champion signing only a one-year extension with the team.

Speaking about his contract plans, Hamilton said:

"I wanted a one-year deal and yes I said to Toto it would be good, if we are to work on the future together, we should talk about it much earlier than January just before season testing starts."

With the new season about to get underway, the team dynamics at Mercedes could raise many eyeballs throughout the year.