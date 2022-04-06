"It takes guts to be different" - Lewis Hamilton is an inspiration for former Williams test driver Susie Wolff

Former Williams test driver Susie Wolff says she was inspired by Lewis Hamilton and “his guts to be different”.

Praising Hamilton’s activism on issues concerning race, gender, and equality, Wolff felt it would have been easier for the seven-time world champion to be the “same as everyone else”. Speaking on the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, Wolff said:

“Obviously, I see some of the negative comments around what he does, and how vocal he is in different areas, but you know what it takes guts to be different. I know that to a lesser extent, because I was different always in the paddock, and it’s easy to be the same as everyone else, it’s easy just to rock up, race, leave, and not worry. But he has the guts to be different, to stand up and to use his platform for other causes, and that’s also got to be commended because the easier route is to do nothing.”

Unlike most F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton has always been vocal about his passions and concerns beyond the sport. The Briton has long been a passionate proponent of LGBTQ+ and minority rights, as well as better representation of underprivileged communities and women within motorsports.

The Briton has done a considerable amount of work beyond his activism as well. He has set up a commission to better understand what’s preventing children from underprivileged communities from reaching motorsports, as well as a foundation promoting such children’s education in STEM fields.

While his activism has generally been well received, it has also drawn considerable amounts of criticism and hate from both within and outside the F1 community. Yet, the seven-time world champion has never bothered himself much with criticism and continues to campaign for issues he cares about.

Lewis Hamilton’s ability to “dig deep” under pressure separates him from others: Wolff

Susie Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton’s ability to “dig deep” within himself and find more performance, especially under moments of intense pressure, separates him from the rest. Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, she said:

“What is incredible to watch is just how deep he can dig in moments of pressure. I didn’t have that, to that extent, as a racing driver, but he has an incredible ability in the car, and out of the car.”

Susie is the wife of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and has been privy to Hamilton’s workings within the team throughout his time there.

