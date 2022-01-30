“Lewis is someone I look up to a lot” – French tennis star Gael Monfils opens up on how Lewis Hamilton inspires him

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has inspired millions across the globe, having overcome several challenges and adversities to be one of the greatest in the sport. His impact in the sporting world has been such that several notable sportspeople admit to being admirers of the Brit. The latest to join that list is French tennis sensation Gael Monfils.

Monfils, known for his distinct acrobatic style of tennis, also said that Hamilton's attitude outside F1 is also something to be respected for. The Frenchman said:

“I love [what] Lewis does, either in his sport or what he stands for. I love his attitude outside F1 as well. He’s someone I look up to a lot.”

Monfils, the highest-ranked French player in the world, recently reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open where he lost to Italy's Matteo Berrettini. The Frenchman has been ranked as high as world number 6 in singles by the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals), which he achieved in November 2016.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to be challenged by George Russell, says Williams boss

George Russell (left) and Lewis Hamilton (right) after the Williams driver qualified P2 at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix

Williams Racing boss Jost Capito believes his former driver George Russell can compete with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in his new team at Mercedes. Russell is all set to debut in a full-time role at the German outfit after the departure of Valtteri Bottas to Alfa Romeo. After three seasons in Formula 1 with Williams, the Brit now gets the chance to step up to the top team on the grid for the 2022 season.

The German motorsport manager said:

“I think he can fight with Verstappen, I’m sure of that. The first time in the car, he will immediately do great, that’s going to be a challenge for Hamilton. It’s going to be exciting to follow that team-internal fight.”

Capito also commented on the work that has already been done by Russell on the simulators to race as a replacement for Hamilton during the 2020 Sakhir GP, claiming the environment and machinery won't be totally new to him. He said:

“So, it’s not really a new team for him, he is also strong in the simulator and uses that tool well to develop himself. If he gets into the new car, it won’t feel new, because he has already driven thousands of kilometers with it in the simulator.”

