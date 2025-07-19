  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lewis Hamilton involving Ferrari F1 test reportedly led to ‘significant’ upgrades ahead of Belgium GP

Lewis Hamilton involving Ferrari F1 test reportedly led to ‘significant’ upgrades ahead of Belgium GP

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Jul 19, 2025 12:58 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Practice - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Practice - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were present at the Mugello circuit for the Ferrari filming day on Thursday, July 17. However, the Maranello-based team had a new upgrade to the car for drivers to test, feel, collect data, and provide feedback about it. Reports have suggested that the upgrade expedited the team in the right direction and will be brought to next weekend's F1 race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Ad

A new rear suspension has been in development for months at Ferrari, which was brought to the Mugello test by the team. Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tested the new suspension and gave their respective feedback.

Ferrari has struggled with the ride height of the SF25 since the start of the season, which also led to Hamilton's disqualification at the Chinese GP, where the car ran too low and the plank wear was more than what the FIA regulates. Ever since, the SF25 has run a compromised setup to make sure the car didn't bottom out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This meant that the car was not able to run at the optimal height to generate the projected downforce, and also led to a compromised setup for the drivers. Leclerc and Hamilton reportedly ran setups with a stronger front end to counter the loss of downforce at the rear end, which led to struggles and spins.

Ad

Nonetheless, the new upgraded rear suspension has reportedly made a step in the right direction. Sources suggest that the new suspension is a ‘significant’ improvement over its outgoing counterpart, and will be officially introduced by Ferrari at the Belgium GP.

The new rear suspension, in combination with the upgraded floor brought by Ferrari at the Austrian GP, is said to give Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc the competitive edge over Mercedes and Red Bull.

Ad

What are the changes made to the rear suspension by Ferrari that were tested by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc?

The new Ferrari rear suspension, tested by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Mugello, followed a similar ideology to Mercedes’ new rear suspension, where the front arm of the upper triangle was brought closer to the front.

Ad

The Scuderia introduced a new, shorter gearbox, and the new rear suspension will further optimise the space around the gearbox, creating more room for the dampers, which in turn will help the car run lower and be more compliant under load.

The front arm is brought towards the front, and the mounting points are lower than the previous suspension. This will not only help with the lap times but also allow Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to move away from the extreme setups and run the car in a wider, optimal window.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications