Lewis Hamilton 'is much younger than Fernando Alonso' jokes Ferrari boss as he brushes aside questions of the Mercedes driver's age

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur recently joked that he was not too concerned about Lewis Hamilton's age. The British driver would be joining Ferrari in 2025 at the age of 40.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vasseur was asked whether he had any concerns about Hamilton being in the latter stages of his career. Brushing the question aside, he lightly joked that the seven-time world champion was still younger than Fernando Alonso.

"I think he is much younger than Alonso!" jested Vasseur.

He felt it was the right choice for Lewis Hamilton to arrive at Ferrari. He promised that the team would be working hard to achieve success with him in the future.

"You know that we have a long relationship. Probably that is the right choice for him in the future. We are offering to develop the team to put everything together to be successful in the future. We know that it's a long way, but we are going in this direction," he added.

Lewis Hamilton would be leaving Mercedes after the 2024 F1 season. He was at his peak when driving for the Silver Arrows, winning six of his seven drivers' world championships and helping the team win eight consecutive constructors titles.

Lewis Hamilton looking forward to working on inclusion projects with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton recently talked about improving diversity in F1 and his eagerness to work on the same with Ferrari in the future. Speaking in a press conference during the Bahrain pre-season testing, he said how diversity within Mercedes had drastically improved since 2020.

"I'm immensely proud of the work that we've done within Mercedes. Since 2020 we've made some really great strides in improving diversity within the team," he said via Fox Sports. "I think we are ahead of every other team in that respect, and there's still a huge amount of work within the whole sport. I'm speaking to (F1 chief executive) Stefano (Domenicali) constantly and looking to work more with F1."

Furthermore, he stated that he had already talked to Ferrari president John Elkann about working on inclusion projects for the team.

"And of course you look at Ferrari, they have a lot of work to do, so I've already made that a priority in speaking with (Ferrari executive chairman) John (Elkann) and they're super excited to get on and work on it also."

Lewis Hamilton has always been an advocate for diversifying F1 by giving people of color, and underprivileged groups a chance to work and shine in the sport. He would continue with his welfare projects after moving to Ferrari in 2025.