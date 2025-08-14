"Lewis Hamilton isn’t the problem. It’s Ferrari": Fans react to Bernie Ecclestone claiming the Italian team shouldn't have hired the 7x F1 champion

Fans reacted as the former F1 CEO questioned Ferrari's choice of signing Lewis Hamilton to the team. He commented that the team needed a more commanding personality; meanwhile, Hamilton can sometimes be "political."
Hamilton hasn't been performing competitively with Ferrari as he continues his struggle with the incompetent SF-25. His highest race finish this season has been a P4, paired with the Sprint victory in China. However, the latter was the only highlight he has achieved with the team up until now.
With less than half of the season remaining, former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone claimed that Ferrari should have signed someone who could take command of the team and ask them to make changes. Moreover, he feels that it is "typical" for Hamilton to be too "political," which has contributed to his lack of improvement on the track this year.
"I think the team needs someone to take charge, find the right direction and get the job done," he said.
"I am not sure that taking Lewis was the right decision. Lewis is obviously talented, but a little bit political, which is typical for Ferrari and typical for him. But he could come to life again which would be good for him and good for Ferrari."
Fans, however, were not too amused reading Bernie Ecclestone's comments on social media. Many defended Hamilton, mentioning it was more of a team issue rather than a driver issue.
At the same time, however, many also claimed that Lewis Hamilton had lost his driving skills more recently, with some mentioning that he needs to focus on that first.
Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari can win the World Championship
Despite the subpar season he has had with the team so far, Lewis Hamilton feels positive about Ferrari. Speaking to the media in Hungary, he claimed that the team has all the "ingredients" to win the World Championship, perhaps in the future.
He stated that they need to work together to align the elements for smoother functioning, and then the team would be in championship contention.
"The team has every ingredient that they need to win World Championships," Hamilton said. "It’s literally just about getting things all aligned and running smoothly and freely, stress-free, which we’re all trying to do."
Ferrari was a strong contender for the Constructors' Championship last year; however, they failed to clinch the title. Coming into the 2025 season, some major changes were made in the car's concept, which saw a major decline in their performance.