Lewis Hamilton issues apology to Ferrari after a disappointing F1 Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts following an underwhelming outing at the Hungarian GP. The Ferrari driver finished in P12, the same position he started the race from, and issued an apology to his team.

F1 was in Hungary for the 14th race of the season, and the last before the summer break. Lando Norris of McLaren claimed the victory over his teammate, Oscar Piastri. George Russell of Mercedes came home in P3.

Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, who started the race from pole, finished in P4. While Leclerc was able to help Ferrari with 12 important points, Hamilton failed to add any to the tally. As he experienced a tough weekend, he also apologized to his team.

After finishing his race, the British driver took to his team radio and stated:

"Really sorry about this weekend guys, for losing you points.”

However, the Hungaroring race did not hamper his place in the Drivers' Championship as he still sits in P6 in the Standings with 109 points. Compared to him, Leclerc is in P5 with 151 points.

Fernando Alonso and Gabriel Bortoleto finished their races in P5 and P6, while Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, Max Verstappen, and Kimi Antonelli wrapped up the Top 10.

How did Lewis Hamilton react to his poor qualifying on Saturday?

Lewis Hamilton felt he drove "terribly" in his Hungarian GP qualifying on Saturday. The Ferrari driver failed to reach Q3 and was out in Q2 with P12 against his name.

Following the session's conclusion, the British driver shared his thoughts on the post-qualifying interview. Here's what he told Sky Sports:

"I drove terribly. It is what it is. I'm just useless," and mentioned his lack of pace had "nothing to do with the car."

Following this, Hamilton hailed Charles Leclerc for his pole. Here's what he said:

"It's amazing for the team that the car is capable of being on pole," Hamilton said, "so big congrats to Charles."

Lewis Hamilton registered 1:15.702 on the timesheet, which was nearly half a tenth slower than the driver in P10. As a result, Hamilton was out in Q2, while his teammate, Charles Leclerc, was on pole.

