"Lewis Hamilton is just a spoiled child": Ex-F1 driver slams Ferrari star with Fernando Alonso comparison

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time F1 champion and is widely regarded as one of the GOATs. However, former F1 driver Marcus Surer recently came out and slammed Hamilton for being a “spoiled child” while comparing the Briton to Fernando Alonso.
Lewis Hamilton won six of his seven F1 titles with Mercedes during the Turbo Hybrid era. Mercedes came out as the leader in the car performance index from 2014-2020. The only title that Hamilton lost during that era was to his teammate, Nico Rosberg.
After Rosberg retired, Hamilton wasn't really challenged by Valtteri Bottas. Marc Surer came out and pointed at the same fact, detailing how the Ferrari driver has won his titles in a dominant car, but has otherwise struggled in a subpar car.
Lewis Hamilton lost out on the 2021 championship to Max Verstappen, albeit in a controversial manner, as the Dutchman outperformed the car. Since the new ground effect regulations were introduced, Mercedes were nowhere near the Red Bulls, and the Briton struggled.
George Russell beat the Briton in the 2022 & 2024 seasons. As Hamilton made the move to Ferrari for 2025, he has continued to struggle massively in comparison to Charles Leclerc. The seven-time F1 champion doesn't have a single podium this season, while Leclerc has multiple.
Marc Surer came out and called Hamilton a spoiled kid, suggesting the Briton only performs in a dominant car. Talking about Hamilton's struggles with Ferrari, he said
“I didn't expect that. On the other hand, he has already struggled with George Russell in the last two years. At Ferrari, he has a super-fast teammate with Charles Leclerc.” (Austrian motorsport magazine Vollgas)
“Nevertheless thought that he is fast in the race due to his experience. But the Lewis Hamilton is just a spoiled kid who has always driven the best cars. If the car suits him, he wins the race superior. However, if he doesn't have the fastest car, he gets into trouble. He's not like Alonso, who can live with compromises,” added Surer as he slammed Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso’s rivalry and the difference in how they won their F1 championships
Fernando Alonso was already a two-time F1 champion when he moved to McLaren and had rookie Lewis Hamilton as his teammate. Hamilton and Alonso went head-to-head during the 2007 season as McLaren teammates, and both ended up with the same amount of points, losing the title by just one point to Kimi Raikkonen.
Fernando Alonso is infamous for extracting the most out of a car and outperforming. The 2012 season was a great example of the same, where the Spaniard pushed a subpar Ferrari to a driver's championship, but just fell short by a couple of points.
Even during the championship years (2005 & 2006), Alonso was challenged by the then top driver, Michael Schumacher, and McLaren’s Kimi Raikkonen, but came out on top by outperforming the car.
Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, had the best car throughout his title seasons and was only really challenged by Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari. The other times he was challenged by teammate Nico Rosberg or Red Bull star Max Verstappen, he lost the title.