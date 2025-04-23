Lewis Hamilton launches new collaboration with Dior: “The future of black culture”

Lewis Hamilton is all set to launch a new capsule collection in collaboration with Dior, which will reportedly explore the theme of 'Afrofuturism'. The partnership was announced on Wednesday (April 23) and is set to launch in the Summer of 2025.

It has been announced by digital magazine Women's Wear Daily on Wednesday that an official Lewis Hamilton/Dior collaboration is all set to be launched on July 3 2025, which is inspired by the Brit's recent travels to Morocco, Senegal, Mozambique, Benin and Madagascar. Hamilton has been the global brand ambassador for Dior Men since July 2024.

Hamilton also told WWD that the collection is all set to explore the theme of 'Afrofuturism' and imagines 'the future of Black culture'. Images from the capsule collection were also shared on X via @fiagirly on Wednesday.

“I heard so many incredible stories that inspired me to imagine the future of Black culture” said Lewis Hamilton. [via WWD]

This is set to be Hamilton's second collab with Dior, ever since his ambassadorial role with the fashion brand began last year. The first collection, which was launched in October 2024, was inspired by the 7x F1 world champion's passion for winter sports and his African heritage. It featured 'sustainable materials and incorporated artisanal elements from African craftspeople'.

Dior described Hamilton’s latest capsule as showcasing a different aspect of his life beyond racing, offering a more personal glimpse into who he is. The brand claims that this collection honors performance, innovation and excellence, while also highlighting impressive strides in sustainability.

While Hamilton's off-track exploits have reached new heights with this collaboration, his on-track struggles continue during the early days of his Ferrari stint. The 40-year-old is currently P7 in the Drivers' standings, as he tries to come to grips with the SF-25 sooner rather than later.

Lewis Hamilton will co-chair the 2025 Met Gala

Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Met Gala at New York - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton is all set to act as co-chair at the 2025 Met Gala exhibition in May, as was announced in October 2024. The Brit will join actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, singer Pharrell Williams and Vogue icon Anna Wintour in the role.

Speaking during the 2024 United States Grand Prix in October 2024, after he was announced as a co-chair for the exhibition, Hamilton shared his gratefulness for the opportunity.

“Firstly, it’s a real honour and privilege and something that I’ve been working on for a long, long time to get into that position. Just getting to go to the Met Gala was always something really special," said Hamilton. [via Formula1.com]

“Having seen the hosts before, I remember I would look on and think ‘it would be cool one day to be a host’. Anna’s been so gracious as to include me within that group,” he added.

The former Mercedes driver, who first attended the prestigious event in 2015, will be working with the theme of ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. Hamilton has attended numerous editions since 2015, with his most recent visits coming in 2021 and 2024.

