Lewis Hamilton looking to buy Chelsea Football Club with Serena Williams

Lewis Hamilton might be on his way to becoming a football club owner. Yes, you heard that right! The seven-time F1 world champion will be part of the consortium that is looking to buy Chelsea Football Club. The bigger story, though, is that Hamilton is not the only prominent name that is going to be a part of the consortium, as former #1 ranked women's tennis player, Serena Williams, will also be part of the consortium.

The takeover offer for the club is being headed by former Liverpool and British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton. In a report disclosed by SkySports, both Hamilton and Williams are the most prominent members of the three consortiums left in the bid to take over the club.

Both the sports personalities have pledged an amount of £10m each to the bid. Hamilton and Williams have been in talks with Broughton for weeks now, however, so it is not a sudden development.

This is not the first time that either sports personality has invested in upcoming projects. Recently, Hamilton has backed a range of early startup companies like Zapp, the London-based rapid grocery delivery app. Meanwhile, Serena Williams' eponymous venture capital fund, Serena Ventures, announced an investment in Opensponsorship, a British-based sports technology start-up, this week.

All of this is a domino effect that resulted from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Due to stringent actions against prominent Russian businessmen across the globe, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic came under the scanner and had to put the club up for sale.

Is Chelsea Lewis Hamilton's favorite football team?

Contrary to what many F1 fans might think, Lewis Hamilton is not a fan of the Chelsea Football Club. The Mercedes driver has confessed many a time that his favorite football team in the English Premier League is Arsenal. This is why it does seem that the decision to buy the team is entirely professional and has nothing to do with the driver's likes or dislikes.

Speaking of F1, Hamilton will be racing at the Imola Grand Prix this weekend. The Mercedes driver has had a rocky start to the season and it will be interesting to see how his weekend pans out.

