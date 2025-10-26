"Lewis Hamilton loses his mind when Max Verstappen is near him doesn’t he": Fans react to incident between the Dutch driver and the British F1 legend

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen got back to racing in their usual ways in Mexico as the two F1 titans battled head-to-head at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. While battling for track positions, Hamilton and Verstappen got very close to each other, and as a result, the former incurred a 10-second time penalty for cutting the corner on the escape road.

Formula 1 was in Mexico for the 20th race weekend of the season. It was the race where Lando Norris ended up as the winner, while Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen wrapped up the top 10 positions.

However, it was Hamilton and Verstappen who grabbed most of the attention, thanks to their mid-race tussles for track positions. The two drivers gave the viewers a glimpse of their battle for the title in 2021, as they went head-to-head again in Mexico.

However, their tussle ended up on a bad note for Hamilton as he had to cut off the corner to keep his track position. But in doing so, he incurred a 10-place grid penalty. As the fans witnessed Hamilton and Verstappen go at it again, here's how they shared their reactions on social media:

A fan wrote, "Hamilton loses his mind when max is near him doesn’t he."

A fan wrote, "Hamilton loses his mind when max is near him doesn't he."

Another fan wrote, "Max verstappen and lewis hamilton the moment they see each other on track."

Another fan wrote, "Max verstappen and lewis hamilton the moment they see each other on track."

"Why does Max Verstappen lose his head every time he's near Lewis Hamilton?" wrote a fan.

"Why does Max Verstappen lose his head every time he's near Lewis Hamilton?" wrote a fan.

"Anything with Hamilton & Max Verstappen with Max at fault is never under investigation.", another fan wrote.

"Anything with Hamilton & Max Verstappen with Max at fault is never under investigation.", another fan wrote.

A fan wrote, "Max Verstappen doing his terrorism racing style against Lewis Hamilton? Water is wet."

Another fan wrote, "Max Verstappen forget how to race wheel to wheel when it comes to overtake HHamilton."

Another fan wrote, "Max Verstappen forget how to race wheel to wheel when it comes to overtake HHamilton."

Lewis Hamilton let his feelings known after disastrous outing in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts after he had an underwhelming outing in Mexico at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what he said:

Hamilton of Great Britain and Ferrari speaks to the media during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 26, 2025 in Mexico City

“It was fun at the start and then didn’t end up the way I had hoped, but that’s motor racing. Very very dirty off line [at the start], did the best I could to keep the car or bring it back to the track safely. Got some points at least.”

Hamilton is currently in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 146 points after 20 races and four sprints. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 210 points. Ferrari are in P2 in the Constructors' Championship.

