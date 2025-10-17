Lewis Hamilton makes his feelings crystal clear about Christian Horner potentially joining Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton reacted to the "distracting" rumors of Christian Horner joining Ferrari in the future as their team principal, stating that it wasn't a good idea for the former Red Bull team boss to join the Italian squad. Horner has been linked to multiple teams so far in speculation of a return to the F1 grid.

Ad

The 51-year-old served as Red Bull Racing's team principal for two decades between 2005 and 2025, becoming the longest-serving team principal for a team in F1 history. However, fate took a turn when, earlier this season, the team announced that they were parting ways with Christian Horner. While there was no convincing official reason for the same, the team's poor performance this season and the internal investigation against him last year were assessed to be possible reasons.

Ad

Trending

While Horner has not given any strong updates regarding his Formula 1 future, either, he was earlier linked with Haas to become their team principal in 2026. More recent rumors, however, link him with Ferrari, the oldest team on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton, who joined the Italian squad this season, was questioned about the rumors. The Briton mentioned these rumors were only "distracting" for the team, and weren't "helpful" for the future.

"I don't know where the rumours have come from so I can't really shed much light on that," Hamilton told the media. "But it's a little bit distracting for us as a team. The team has made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred."

Ad

"Fred and I and the whole team are working really hard on the future for the team. These things naturally aren't helpful."

Questioned by the media if the rumor of Christian Horner joining Ferrari was a good idea, Hamilton replied negatively.

"I don't and I'm not going to entertain rumours."

On the track, meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's struggles with the SF-25 continue.

Ad

He joined Ferrari this season, replacing Carlos Sainz; however, the team did not manage to deliver a strong car. Neither of their drivers has won a race so far this season, and they dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship.

Lewis Hamilton claims more performance can be extracted from the SF-25 ahead of US GP

Despite the subpar performance the car has delivered so far this season, Lewis Hamilton is still quite optimistic regarding the future. Speaking to the media ahead of the F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, he mentioned that while the team has not vastly improved in terms of pace, there is still some more performance that can be extracted from the car in COTA.

Ad

"We spent time after the last race going through areas that we can improve on, and I really think that this weekend we can take a step forward and extract more from the car that we have," Lewis Hamilton said.

He added:

"We’ve not moved the car forward in terms of performance, but there is more performance in the car that, if we execute a little bit better, I think we can extract more, so that’s the goal."

As mentioned, Ferrari dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship. Furthermore, the team is under threat from Red Bull Racing, as they trail them with only an eight-point gap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More