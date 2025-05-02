Lewis Hamilton makes his feelings known about Max Verstappen becoming a father with the delivery of his newborn imminent

Ferrari driver, Lewis Hamilton, extended his congratulations to Red Bull driver and rival, Max Verstappen, as the latter is set to become a father with the delivery of his newborn imminent ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. The duo has shared some intense wheel-to-wheel battles on the track but has had a respectful dynamic off the track over the last couple of years.

Although neither of the drivers is particularly close to the other, as they lead two separate lives, they have never shied away from complimenting each other, even in the most heated of the battles, as was evident in the 2021 season.

The Dutch driver was absent from the media duties in Miami on Thursday as he did not leave Monaco. He wanted to be present at the birth of his first child with his partner, Kelly Piquet. The pair had initially announced the pregnancy ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on social media.

In the pre-race press conference, Lewis Hamilton was asked about the news of Max Verstappen becoming a father in Miami, to which he replied:

"I just wish him all the best. It's such an amazing, special thing. I spoke to him briefly in Saudi Arabia and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him."

Hamilton's former teammate at Mercedes, George Russel, had some nice words to speak about his rival and added:

"Yeah, I think we’re all professionals, but this is a personal part of your life. I guess for anyone who's had a kid, it’s a pretty special moment. So yeah, all the best to him."

Max Verstappen will only be the second active father on the current F1 grid, alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

Nico Hulkenberg breaks a myth while referencing Max Verstappen being a new father

Kick Sauber driver, Nico Hulkenberg, stated that he did not believe being a new father, Max Verstappen would lose any speed on the track.

He gave his take to the media about the myth of a driver losing a couple of tenths after embracing parenthood and said:

"I mean, judge for yourself – look at the stats and what happens. Everyone is obviously different, but personally, I don't feel that's the case. I feel once we step in the car, visor down, go out – even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside because we're just so focused and so driven to perform and maximise. I just personally feel it's an added benefit because it’s giving me so much outside of work and outside of being in Formula 1."

Max Verstappen arrived in Miami late in the night on Thursday ahead of taking to the track on Friday for the only Free Practice session of the weekend.

