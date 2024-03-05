Lewis Hamilton makes straightforward Red Bull prediction for 2024 F1 season: "They’re going to win everything for a while"

Lewis Hamilton has made a straightforward prediction for Red Bull's 2024 F1 season. He feels the Austrian team is going to win everything for the foreseeable future.

The Mercedes driver did not have the best of races in Bahrain as he could only qualify in P9 and finish in P7. His result was worse than teammate George Russell's, who qualified and finished the race in P5 while nursing power unit issues in the car.

This is a far cry from Mercedes' dominant era when Lewis Hamilton was almost always in title contention and consistently fighting for podiums and wins in Bahrain.

The result was even worse than the last two years of the Turbo hybrid era where Lewis Hamilton's worst result for a season opener was P5 in 2023.

Looking back at the race, the driver was questioned by the media if he felt downbeat, in reply to which he admitted that Red Bull was going to win everything for some time. Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said:

“I feel good, I don’t feel downbeat. I think a super average race. And I think once I go back and see this time of the Red Bulls that will add to that. You know, they’re going to win everything for a while.”

Lewis Hamilton focusing on the building process at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton was, however, more confident about what the team could achieve with this year's car as compared to the last two years. He feels that the team does not need to make consistent tweaks, and can build on from here to make the car even better.

He said:

“What I feel is that the last couple of years, we’ve had all these problems and we spent several races undoing all those problems, trying to figure out what those problems were, as opposed to now we have a platform that we can start adding to.”

He added:

“So now it’s a building process from here and I think we’re a great team at doing that. Too early to tell. I think the set-up wasn’t ideal today and we’re very close to McLarens."

It will be interesting to see how the next few races pan out as Lewis Hamilton might not be too happy with losing out to the McLarens in qualifying.