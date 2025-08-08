Lewis Hamilton makes a major announcement as F1 world heads into the summer break

Lewis Hamilton has announced the launch of Almave Humo, a brand new non-alcoholic product under his Almave spirits brand. The 40-year-old had teased his fans about a big announcement over a week ago, hinting at something related to &quot;smoke&quot;. This has turned out to be a new smoky non-alcoholic spirit.Many fans had wondered what Lewis Hamilton's August 8 announcement was going to be about. A small faction of his fans was worried that he might announce his retirement from the post, while many others predicted it to be endorsement-related.But the Ferrari driver has finally revealed that the announcement is about a new product under his Almave label, named Humo. The product has been marketed as the world's first smoky, non-alcoholic Espadin Agave spirit. This has been distilled in the mezcal region of Mexico, in a city named Puebla.&quot;Introducing Almave Humo, a smoky non-alcoholic spirit made with Espadín agave harvested from the foothills of volcanoes in Puebla, Mexico.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLewis Hamilton is the co-founder and co-owner of Almave, which he established with the help of master distiller Ivan Saldana of Casa Lumbre. They claim to be the first distilled, non-alcoholic blue agave spirit in the world, coming out of Mexico's Jalisco.The brand only had two labels, namely Ambar and Blanco, before the launch of Humo on Friday, August 8. But the new spirit is only available on pre-order at the moment, with an official release date not yet announced.Upon the brand's launch, Hamilton claimed that he wishes to honour the &quot;soul of tequila&quot; with Almave, while keeping it as authentic as possible, even though it is non-alcoholic.Lewis Hamilton's former boss claims the driver will always remain the greatest F1 driverLewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton's former boss, Mercedes' Toto Wolff, has claimed that the 7x world champion will always remain the greatest driver in F1 history. This comment came after Hamilton had claimed that he was &quot;useless&quot; following qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.Speaking to the media after the race in Budapest, Wolff explained that Hamilton's comments only reflect that he wears his heart on his sleeve. After this, he claimed that Hamilton remains the &quot;GOAT&quot; of F1.“He’s the GOAT and he will always be the GOAT, and nobody is going to take that away,&quot; said Wolff. [via Formula1.com]&quot;For sure, no single weekend or race season that hasn’t gone to plan. That’s something he needs to always remember – he’s the greatest of all time,&quot; he added.Wolff also added that Hamilton still has unfinished business remaining in F1, possibly alluding to him having missed out on an eighth world championship in 2021. The 53-year-old also predicted that Hamilton could claim a record-breaking eighth title if he had the right car underneath him come the new regulations in 2026.