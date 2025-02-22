Lewis Hamilton makes 'not at the level' admission after his first run in Ferrari's SF-25

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton believed that he was still "on at the level" after completing his first run in the SF-25 in Fiorano. The seven-time F1 world champion made his first appearance with the Italian team on January 20 as he posted an image of himself outside Enzo Ferrari's house in Maranello.

The pairing is one of the most iconic in sport's history given the profile of the two parties and their respective success in F1. On February 19, the 40-year-old got his first run in the 2025 challenger after his teammate Charles Leclerc completed his initial run in the morning.

As per Autoracer, Lewis Hamilton was greeted by the roaring Tifosi on the bridge opposite the track in Fiorano. However, he was not entirely satisfied with himself and said:

“I’m not at the level I want yet and I know it. Everything is different, I have to work on it a lot."

Speaking with F1.com after his first run in SF-25, the 105-time F1 race winner spoke about the "buzz" of joining Ferrari and added:

“I’m getting the biggest buzz every time just putting my kit on. I walk out and there’s the Ferrari sign, and I’m like ‘I’m actually really here’. I’m in this beautiful old building that Enzo had his office in.

“Each day, I’m reminded that it’s really happening. I’m really proud of the shield. And I just want to work as hard as I can with the great people to elevate them and the brand as high as possible.”

Lewis Hamilton ended his iconic 12-year tenure with Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season after he led them to eight consecutive Constructor's Championships from 2014 to 2021.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on the "emotional" first week at Ferrari

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he had an "emotional" first week with the Italian team last month after he completed the long awaited move to Maranello, given that the switch was announced last February.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Brit reflected on his longstanding friendship with Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, said:

“The first week was definitely very emotional. Every time we arrive here [at Fiorano, the team’s private test track], you see the crowd, you see everyone in the garage. It’s always emotional. I saw John [Elkann, Ferrari chairman] today, we’ve been friends for years.

"Did we ever know we would be working together? The hope was there. We needed the stars to align and they did finally. There’s a lot of love in this team – and passion, and the drive to succeed – there’s no lack of that, that’s for sure.”

Lewis Hamilton has signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari that would see him race for the Scuderia till the end of the 2026 season with an option to extend for a further year and could reportedly see him earning $400m.

