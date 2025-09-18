Lewis Hamilton makes surprise revelation about his million dollar car collection

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton came out ahead of the 2025 Azerbaijan GP and made a surprise revelation about his multi-million dollar car collection. The Ferrari driver revealed that he's sold off all the cars in his collection, and revealed the one car that he wishes to buy.

F1 drivers are known for their off-track antics as much as their on-track performance. Luxurious lifestyles, including private jets, yachts, and hypercars, are all synonymous with an F1 star’s lifestyle. Lewis Hamilton is arguably the biggest star in the F1 paddock and is even a brand in himself.

The Ferrari driver had a huge car collection, most of which was stored away in either a garage in Monaco or in Los Angeles. The Briton had been spotted in his hypercars during the F1 break, including the Ferrari LaFerrari.

Coming into the Azerbaijan GP, Lewis Hamilton was questioned on whether he'd like to buy the latest Ferrari hypercar, the Ferrari F80, and add it to his collection of cars. The seven-time F1 champion surprised everyone by revealing that he's sold his car collection, as he said,

“I don't have any cars anymore. I don't have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays.”

However, Hamilton did reveal his interest in buying a Ferrari F40 as he considers that car to be a piece of art. He added,

“If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that's a nice piece of art.”

The Ferrari F40 was built to celebrate the manufacturer's 40th anniversary, was the last car personally approved by the owner Enzo Ferrari, and was the first production car to break the 200 mph barrier. Lewis Hamilton's good friend and former Ferrari F1 driver Sebastian Vettel also owned a Ferrari F40, which was formerly owned by Luciano Pavarotti.

Pagani Zonda 760 LH, Mercedes-AMG Project One, Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, 1966 Shelby Cobra 427, and the McLaren F1 were some of the iconic cars in Lewis Hamilton's car collection.

Lewis Hamilton aims to build an F40-based hypercar with Ferrari

Building supercars/hypercars with the manufacturer that an F1 star drives for isn't something unheard of. Back in the day, Ayrton Senna helped develop the Honda NSX, and recently, Fernando Alonso developed the Aston Martin Valiant, a special version of the Valour inspired by the Spaniard.

As Lewis Hamilton made the move to Ferrari, the first image he uploaded was in front of the Maranello factory with the Ferrari F40 in the background. At the Australian GP, Hamilton confirmed his dream of building a car with Ferrari based on the iconic F40. He said,

“One of the things I really want to do is I want to design a Ferrari. I want to do an F44. Baseline of an F40, with the actual stick shift. That’s what I’m gonna work on for the next few years.” (via Motorsport)

Lewis Hamilton was also involved in the development of the Mercedes AMG Project 1, a hypercar with the current spec 1.6 L Turbo Hybrid F1 engine.

