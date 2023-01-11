Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's similarity explored by probable billionaire F1 investor

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been praised by Hong Kong billionaire Calvin Lo, who stated that the two drivers make the "whole show incredible".

Lo is the chief executive of R.E Lee Octagon and oversees the biggest life insurance broker in the world, managing more than $8 billion in assets. In 2019, he was ranked by Forbes as the 43rd richest person in Hong Kong with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

The 46-year-old has ambitious plans to enter an Asian team into the sport in 2026 and has begun the groundwork for the same. That said, he refused to comment on which drivers he'd want to hire for his team in an interview with GPblog. He did, however, express his admiration for Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstrappen.

He said:

"I really admire people like Lewis Hamilton, you know, too Max Verstappen. I mean, they're very different, right? But I mean, they also make the whole show incredible with their talent."

Calvin Lo, who is widely regarded as Asia’s largest collector of champagnes, stated that he enjoys the competitive spirit of the midfield teams. He said:

"But like, for example, last year the focus was may not be in the top teams, maybe the second tier. So like lower mid grid and it was so exciting, right?"

Mercedes boss expects Lewis Hamilton to extend association with Silver Arrows beyond 2023

Max Verstappen is 25 years old and has time on his side if Calvin Lo successfully enters F1 and approaches him with a contract in 2026. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, will be into his 40s if and when Lo joins F1.

Hamilton has been with Mercedes since moving from McLaren in 2013. It has been a hugely successful association, with the 38-year-old winning six drivers’ titles and the team taking home eight successive constructors’ crowns from 2014 to 2021.

The Brit's current contract with the Silver Arrows ends in 2023 and there have not been any talks yet about a contract extension. However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff sees no reason to worry as he expects Hamilton to be with the team beyond 2023. He said:

“Well, the job list is pretty long [with] what’s needed to be done! Certainly, Lewis’s contract is one of the topics that we will tackle over the winter, but there is no firm deadline.”

He added:

“Absolutely [confident]. Lewis is part of the team, and the team is part of Lewis. [There’s] no reason not to continue.”

