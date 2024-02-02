Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari took everyone by surprise but he is reportedly not the only official from the team to shift to Maranello from 2025.

The seven-time world champion surprised his fans across the world by shifting loyalties and becoming a Ferrari driver for the 2025 season. He recently signed a contract extension with the German manufacturer in the summer of 2023 which would see him drive for them until 2025.

However, the Brit decided to activate his release clause and leave the team, where he won six of his seven World Championships, at the end of 2024. There has been a lot of speculation behind his move to the Prancing Horse but it is believed that one of the main reasons behind this decision is Ferrari poaching Mercedes' Head of Vehicle Performance Loic Serra.

As reported by RacingNews365, Serra and Lewis Hamilton were in unison in disagreeing with the car concept adopted by Mercedes in the new set of regulations in 2022 and 2023. Serra’s viewpoint that the car’ very long wheelbase and floor was not the correct way to go, clashed with the view of former technical director Mike Elliott.

It is also believed that Serra will be bringing a host of Mercedes technicians with him to the Italian team.

Martin Brundle chimes in on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle believes that Lewis Hamilton wants to shift his focus back on racing completely in his twilight years.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Brundle said:

"Lewis has had a couple of years of not winning a race and we've seen a couple of other changes he's made, bringing Marc Hynes back, who was his long-time mentor and eyes and ears in the paddock. I think he's probably gone 'I'm going to stop focusing on all of the things outside of racing and get back to Lewis Hamilton the racing driver'.

"I think this is a wonderful opportunity to motivate him and energize him for this phase of his career. There are a few drivers who seem to have the energy and determination to keep going. Fernando Alonso is one and Lewis Hamilton is another."

It is still unknown the real reason behind the seven-time world champion's switch from the German team to the Italian brand despite showing faith in Mercedes's ability to bounce back and challenge for race wins in the future.