"I think we can go to 400" - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' partnership can further extend to '5 or 10 years,' feels Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton secured his best result of the 2022 season this weekend in his milestone 300th race at Circuit Paul Ricard with a second-place finish. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff feels that the seven-time world champion could potentially reach a 400th race someday. The Austrian revealed that the two had a conversation about extending their partnership for another five to ten years to take not just a record-breaking eighth world championship title, but to even go beyond that.

As reported by Express, when asked if Hamilton could potentially race in another 100 Grand Prix ahead of the 2022 French Grand Prix, Wolff replied:

“We talked a few weeks ago about how long our partnership can go and the figure discussed was about five to 10 years, so I think we can go to 400. Someone once said you have not just got to win the eighth - why not ten? Says he who is a second of the pace.”

Lewis Hamilton is energised after a strong finish at the 2022 French GP

Mercedes secured its best result of the 2022 season this weekend with a double podium finish for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The seven-time world champion revealed that he still feels "fresh" and that despite a rough start to the season, he is now "enjoying the process."

As reported by The Guardian, Hamilton said:

“I still feel fresh and there is plenty of fuel in the tank. I am enjoying the process and arriving everyday and working with this group of people and I am enjoying working with this sport. There are some great people in this sport and I am enjoying my time more than ever. I want to get back to winning ways and I am sure we will sit down together soon. This is my 300th GP and I woke up incredibly grateful for all the people who have been with me. Ron Dennis, Mercedes, Martin Whitmarsh, Toto, Niki Lauda…I have been on an incredible journey with them.”

He added:

“We have to keep pushing and I hope we are getting a little closer. This weekend he [Max Verstappen] was only 10 seconds up the road. George [Russell] and I didn’t expect to be second and third, this is a huge day for me and I am taking that positivity on to Budapest.”

After bagging four consecutive podiums in the last four races, Lewis Hamilton currently stands sixth in the Driver Standings with 127 points to his name.

