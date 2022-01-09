"The best is yet to come" - Christian Horner's warning to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been put on alert by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. The 48-year-old sounded off with a social media update to celebrate his time in the Milton-Keynes outfit.

In a social media post, Horner can be seen as a 'fresh-faced' young man at the start of his career with the team. The caption reads:

“17 years ago today as a fresh faced 31 year old I joined Red Bull Racing. Seems like yesterday - what an incredible journey it has been so far with an amazing group of people and the best is yet to come. Happy New Year.”

In his long career in the sport, Christian Horner has seen his side win four constructors' world championships and five drivers' world championships. Their latest triumph came for Max Verstappen at the expense of Hamilton in 2021.

Horner and Red Bull go into a new season in 2022 that will be defined by a host of regulation changes brought about to essentially reset the formula of F1. Meanwhile, Mercedes are already hard at work in developing their new car. The Brackley-based team has shared teasers and snippets of their upcoming W13 that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will drive next season.

Lewis Hamilton's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix loss compared to 2008 Felipa Massa loss by Jolyon Palmer

Lewis Hamilton's loss to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been compared to the Briton's win over Felipe Massa in 2008 by Jolyon Palmer.

Jolyon Palmer is a former F1 driver who was also an F2 champion. He is currently an analyst for F1.com. Palmer wrote:

“...Even more impressive was his reaction to the devastating defeat in Abu Dhabi, which was determined by events beyond his control. Nevertheless, Lewis (Hamilton) was very generous and demonstrated the sporting spirit of a champion, much like Felipe Massa in the 2008 season when he lost out to Lewis.”

Felipe Massa won the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix and was effectively the world champion for the briefest moment in time. Lewis Hamilton managed to pass a struggling Timo Glock on the last corner to steal the title from the Brazilian's clutches.

Edited by Anurag C