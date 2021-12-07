Lewis Hamilton was 'messing around in DRS' with Max Verstappen: Red Bull

In the drama- and controversy-riddled Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, the moment when Lewis Hamilton crashed into the back of Max Verstappen and caused damage to both cars, would have been of the most concern.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had a different theory about the incident, compared to many others who felt that Max Verstappen 'brake tested' Lewis Hamilton.

According to Horner, Lewis Hamilton didn't want the position at that stage because of the DRS zone coming up later on the track.

Horner told Sky F1:

“The incident where Lewis has driven up the back of Max, they will go and explain in front of the stewards. But Max was trying to give the place up. We informed race control we would give the place up and he lifted off – you can hear, I think, Lewis has actually lifted off. I don’t know whether he’s messing around for the DRS line but it was clear we were giving the place up.”

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Hamilton: "I've raced a lot of drivers in my life, in the 28 years, I've come across a lot of different characters... He's over the limit, for sure. I've avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy." 🗣 es.pn/3EthrRH Hamilton: "I've raced a lot of drivers in my life, in the 28 years, I've come across a lot of different characters... He's over the limit, for sure. I've avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy." 🗣 es.pn/3EthrRH

According to Mercedes, though, they were not aware that Max Verstappen was going to give the place up because of which the crash took place.

In response to Mercedes’ version of events, Horner said:

“It’s weird though because Lewis is slowing down behind him, it sounds like he’s lifted off, so it’s like he didn’t want to pass him there because of the DRS.”

Referring to the penalties, Horner found them to be:

“Very, very frustrating. Very annoying.”

Lewis Hamilton was able to secure a much-needed win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Much of it, though, was not as straightforward as he'd have preferred.

Lewis Hamilton clash caused cuts on the tires of Max Verstappen

Ollie Millroy @OllieMillroy Most F1 fans: “Max brake tested Lewis and should be banned for life!”

Most racing drivers: “Why didn’t Lewis drive past him?” That whole situation was weird! Most F1 fans: “Max brake tested Lewis and should be banned for life!”Most racing drivers: “Why didn’t Lewis drive past him?” That whole situation was weird!

Max Verstappen could not keep up with the Mercedes after he had let Lewis Hamilton through, and would ultimately fall behind by a considerable distance in the race.

Speaking of the aftermath, Horner explained:

"We need to see how much damage we’ve picked up at the back of the car because it was a big old whack in the diffuser. And then we saw some cuts on the tire in the last two or three laps so we just wanted to bring it home, not take any risks. There had been enough action up to that point to think it’s not worth a puncture.”

Also Read Article Continues below

It was an eventful race in the end, with a multitude of things happening simultaneously for the fans to keep track of. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has left everyone with a lot to talk about, even as we go into the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Anurag Changmai