Lewis Hamilton might not be liking the political side of Formula 1: David Coulthard

Speculation is rife around Lewis Hamilton's future with Mercedes and why he only signed a one-year extension at the start of the season. Many believe that the seven-time champion might be planning to call it a career at the end of this year after winning what would be the eighth title of his career. Others believe that he might still stick around.

David Coulthard, however, believes the one-year contract is a sign that all is not well at Mercedes.

I’m so grateful for all the work this team has put into this car. It’s down to each and every team member and all those back at the factory to see that both of these #W12’s go out and deliver each race weekend. Honoured to be a part of this team 🙌🏾 #WeWinAndLoseTogether pic.twitter.com/WT0Sr2K0jM — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 27, 2021

As a guest of the "On The Marbles" podcast, Coulthard said: “I think it’s possible, I think that signing a one-year contract lacks commitment on both sides. I get that you can say ‘well let’s leave things open because new regulations are coming in but they’re not going to learn any more about each other this year that they don’t already know. I don’t buy into the fact that he’s going to pop up at Ferrari or anything like that. I think it just shows doubt, which cannot be a good thing. I wonder if he’s just starting to not like certain elements of – not the driving – but the politics of Formula 1.”

Lewis Hamilton is definitely near the end of his career: Mark Webber

I love the challenge. I love this sport. What a way to start the season 🙌🏾 today is a reminder that through harnessing and channeling our collective power, we can accomplish great things. It’s great to be back 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bazzkXTsag — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 28, 2021

Mark Webber also admitted that Hamilton might just be on the last leg of his career. At 36 years old, there aren't too many things left to achieve for him in the sport and it's hard to see him stick around three years down the line.

Talking about the prospect of Lewis Hamilton sticking around for a few more years, Webber said: "He’s definitely on the home straight, there’s no question about that,” the Aussie said during the latest episode of the On The Marbles podcast. You’d be a brave man to say he’s going to race for three more years. Two, maybe. One, yes, and then there’s a high chance it makes a lot of sense."

Lewis Hamilton has always been a fascinating topic for everyone from the media to his own fanbase. Will he be willing to retire at the end of this season? Is he tired of the politics in Formula 1? Or will we see Lewis Hamilton taking on the next set of regulations with the same commitment as the previous one? These are the questions that will be answered during the course of the 2021 season.