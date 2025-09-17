Lewis Hamilton opens up on Sebastian Vettel’s support with Ferrari woes

Lewis Hamilton addressed his Ferrari woes and revealed whether he spoke to Sebastian Vettel about it. Hamilton, speaking about this in a recent interview, stated that he had no word with the former Ferrari man, but will "probably" discuss it in the future.

Hamilton arrived at Ferrari, a team where fellow F1 world champions such as Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel have already raced. But they did not win any Championships, which means the last driver to win a title with Ferrari was Kimi Raikkonen (2007).

As Hamilton arrived, he did not find much success except for the 2025 Chinese GP Sprint. As the seven-time world champion failed to find performance and struggled with the SF-25, questions were raised on his capabilities and timing of the move, and whether he spoke to the former Ferrari drivers regarding his transition to the new outfit.

Speaking about this, Hamilton opened up on it in a recent interview with French media, Le Equipe. Here's what he said:

"Honestly, I haven't spoken to either of them. I don't talk much with Fernando. Seb, on the other hand, has been very supportive, he has truly been incredible, a very good friend over the years. I intended to talk to Seb during this break, I think I will do it soon."

"I haven't called him this year because I'm not often on my phone. I didn't want to bother him and before, I didn't want to talk to him because I didn't want to have preconceived ideas. With six, eight months of experience, I have a good idea of the situation, so I will probably discuss it with him soon," he further added.

Hamilton arrived at Ferrari this season and joined Charles Leclerc to race for the most successful F1 team in the sport. He parted ways with Mercedes, where he won six out of seven F1 titles, and claimed 84 race wins.

Lewis Hamilton reluctant to his F1 journey "anytime soon"

Lewis Hamilton revealed that he is reluctant to retire from F1 "anytime soon". Speaking about this, here's what the Ferrari driver, who is 40 years old now, said in the same interview with Le Equipe:

Lewis Hamilton of the UK drives the (44) Scuderia Ferrari HP SF-25 Ferrari during the free practice of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia 2025 in Monza, Italy - Source: Getty

"I don't plan to stop anytime soon, and I really appreciate that Fernando (Alonso, 44) continues, because it means he's older than me (Smiles). Yes, I'm just going to keep going until he's 50."

Currently, Lewis Hamilton is in P6 in the Drivers' Championship with 117 points. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 163 points, and Ferrari is in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 280 points.

