Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to former Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Christian Horner as the Brit has been fired from Red Bull. In an announcement that shocked the F1 world, Horner, who had been a fixture at the Austrian team ever since its inception in 2005.

The man led Red Bull to 14 titles in 20 years and was the pillar of the team in many ways. So much so that Ferrari had reached out to him on multiple occasions. In what appears to be a political battle that first began in 2024, Christian Horner was fired with immediate effect, in what appears to be a case where he was given no explanation whatsoever.

Lewis Hamilton and Christian Horner have locked horns multiple times throughout their careers. While Red Bull first began operations in 2005, Hamilton first debuted in 2007.

Throughout their respective careers, the two have had their moments where there has been back-and-forth. During the pre-race press conference ahead of the F1 Belgian GP, Lewis Hamilton was questioned about Christian Horner being fired from Red Bull, on which he commended the Brit for the kind of job he'd done and the kind of success he'd had. He said,

“It doesn’t change anything in my life, so… what to say… I mean, the team has been, it’s been incredible to see the progress. I sat with Christian back in 2005. I remember sitting in his office – I was in Formula 3, looking to go into GP2 for his first year – and I remember sitting with him. I think, I don’t know if he was at Arden or something.”

He added,

“I wouldn’t say we hit it off from the get-go, but to have seen his progression and his career, I think it was clearly remarkable what he did with the team, with a huge group of amazing people. And to really run an organization that big and that well takes talent and skill, and that’s what he brought to the team. So I wish him all the best.”

Lewis Hamilton opens up on the work being done at Ferrari

On Ferrari's side, Lewis Hamilton revealed that a lot of work had been going on in the background. During the weeks off, the driver said he'd been having meetings with the team members and heads of different departments. Talking about the kind of extensive work that has been going on, the driver said,

"I was at the factory two weeks, a couple days each week. We did preparation, naturally going over where we were on the previous race, things that we need to change. I hold a lot of meetings, so I've called on lots of meetings with the heads of the team, so I've sat with John, Benedetto and Fred in several meetings."

He added,

"I've sat with the head of our car development, with Loic, with also the heads of different departments, talking about engine for next year, talking about front suspension for next year, talking about rear suspension for next year, things that you want, issues that you have, that I have with this car."

Lewis Hamilton heads to Spa with Ferrari in what would be an upgraded package. The driver would be hoping to do a better job and maybe secure his first podium with the Italian team.

