Lewis Hamilton picked as the driver with both the best and the worst fashion sense by Red Bull contender

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson picked Lewis Hamilton as the driver with the best and worst fashion sense on the current F1 grid. The seven-time F1 world champion has revolutionized the sport in more than one way and has arguably been the most impactful driver of the past two decades.

While Hamilton initially faced a lot of criticism for indulging in off-track activities such as fashion, music, and entertainment, with even former three-time F1 world champion Niki Lauda calling him out, the Brit remained undeterred in his course soon changed opinions owing to his on-track success.

The 40-year-old has been key in bringing fashion into the F1 paddock, donning outfits from various brands, such as Dior, Tommy Hilfiger, and Louis Vuitton.

In a Q&A session with ESPN, Liam Lawson was asked to pick the driver with the best and the worst fashion sense in the paddock in a game of word association. The Kiwi confidently remarked:

"Lewis. It's a bit of both."

Lewis Hamilton has been associated with the world of fashion for several years and is often seen attending the biggest fashion events, such as the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week.

Lewis Hamilton comments on his journey with fashion and love for shows

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton accepted that he had been on a journey with fashion and it had taken him a long time to become "fashionable".

Speaking to Vogue Australia in March last year, Hamilton opened up about his off-track interests and said:

“It’s taken me a long time to get fashionable—and a long time to actually convince the teams to change," Hamilton said. "I wasn’t able to wear my own things. And then I started going to fashion shows. I really love the fashion shows because there’s a very diverse audience—so many different people from different walks of life, all dressed in their own styles, with no apologies. So it’s been a fun journey."

Hilariously looking back at some of his older outfit choices, the 40-year-old said his fashion stood for self-expression and was always evolving:

“I'm sure many of you look at your old photos and think, ‘What the hell was that?’ But what I’ve discovered is it’s a real process, a real journey. It’s just trying and being daring. I think I’ve tried so many different styles. I kind of describe my style as an evolution. It’s whatever makes you feel great. The trick is about self-expression."

Lewis Hamilton started his tenure with the Italian team on January 20 after announcing the move in February last year. He will join them on a multi-year deal that ends in 2026 and will be looking to clinch his eighth world championship.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the Maranello-based outfit might set up a hierarchal order early in the year to back either Hamilton or Leclerc in the team's ambitions of bringing home the title.

