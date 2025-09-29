Lewis Hamilton posts a melancholic 4-word message as his dog Roscoe passes away

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Sep 29, 2025 15:37 GMT
Roscoe and Lewis Hamilton
Roscoe and Lewis Hamilton | Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton recently lost Roscoe as the latter was put to sleep after battling relentlessly with pneumonia. Subsequently, the 40-year-old penned a four-word message on X, sharing how the 12-year-old bulldog is now with her sister, Coco.

Hamilton had two dogs at one point: Roscoe and Coco. The pair of them were adopted alongside each other and spent several moments with the seven-time champion in the F1 paddock.

However, Coco, aged six, died of a suspected heart attack in 2020. She had several health problems since her birth, which led to her sudden demise a few years ago.

Since then, Roscoe had been Hamilton's companion in the F1 sphere. Moreover, he got to witness the seven-time champion's transformation from the silver of Mercedes to the scarlet red of Ferrari. But Roscoe also started battling health problems in the past few months.

Moreover, he was admitted to a hospital last week due to him catching pneumonia, which spiralled into his heart getting stopped. Though Roscoe was then revived, he was put in an induced coma, and Hamilton had to make the tough decision to put his dog to sleep.

He then penned a concise message on X, as he wrote:

"He’s with Coco now"
Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe had been partners in crime for over a dozen years.

Lewis Hamilton posted a tribute video for Roscoe on his social media

Roscoe and Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain race weekend - Source: Getty
Roscoe and Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain race weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton had a warm bond with Roscoe. So, to commemorate this relationship, the Briton shared a heartwarming clip of his memorable moments with the special bulldog, as he captioned the post:

"Roscoe forever."
On the other hand, with the pair having such a warm and public bond, Hamilton was once asked why he named the bulldog Roscoe. Though he didn't have an exact reason for the same, the seven-time champion had revealed how he stumbled across Roscoe in the first place, as he said in 2024 (via Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team):

"I don't know, I just thought it was a cool name. I remember being online, looking online for rescues. There's some page I found that had like 1,000 bulldogs and I just went through all of them and then I came across this one picture and I was like that's him. And that was like one of the best decisions I ever took in my life."

Meanwhile, Roscoe oversaw Hamilton's transition to Ferrari from Mercedes, and was even able to see his parent claim a sprint race win earlier in the season. Though there is still a long way to go before the Brit claims a win in the Grand Prix format, he envisions doing so soon.

