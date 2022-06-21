Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes' 'really good reliability' while aiming to improve over Red Bull and Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton was full of praise for Mercedes' impeccable reliability record this year after placing third in the 2022 F1 Canadian GP.

The seven-time world champion claimed his first podium since the season opener in Bahrain. However, he could not partake in the battle between Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz for the win in the final stages of the race.

Speaking at a press conference after the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Lewis Hamilton looked back on his performance, saying:

“It feels great today, to be in amongst the battle. And for a second, at the end there, I was just about keeping up with these guys – but then they pulled away at the end. But it’s given me and the team a lot of hope. I think that there’s more to come from this car.”

The 37-year-old went on to laud his team for its reliability, adding:

“One really great thing is we’ve got really good reliability, which I think is a real tribute to all the great work all the team are doing at both factories. So, we just got to keep our heads down, keep working and hopefully I know where I’m losing to these guys, so that’s where I’m going to go and try and focus on attacking, to improve.”

Lewis Hamilton's praise for Mercedes completely justified

Lewis Hamilton patting Mercedes' back for its reliability is totally justified when one considers the Silver Arrows' impeccable record so far in 2022.

Nine rounds into the season, Mercedes is the only team to have finished every single race and to not have shown even the slightest mechanical hiccup. Meanwhile, both Ferrari and Red Bull have had their own personal woes in that department.

This confidence in being able to complete race distance in varying conditions looks all the more impressive when compared to the rate at which Ferrari has gone through parts and taken penalties with the possibility of more to come. This could be something that affects Red Bull too in the races to come.

Up next for Lewis Hamilton will be a return to his favorite stomping ground, Silverstone, for the 2022 F1 British GP.

