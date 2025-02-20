"Lewis Hamilton is your problem" - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff takes a cheeky dig at rival Fred Vasseur

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari as an amicable divorce, adding a touch of humor to the high-profile switch. Speaking to BBC Sport at the F1 75 event in London, the Austrian joked with the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur about the Briton’s arrival at Maranello.

Wolff and Vasseur, known for their friendly rivalry and lighthearted banter, shared an amusing exchange over Hamilton’s move. When Wolff called it an amicable split, Vasseur quipped about needing alimony, prompting Wolff to fire back that Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was like ‘remarrying’. The Mercedes boss also playfully remarked that the seven-time world champion was now Vasseur’s problem, one he was already familiar with, having worked with Lewis Hamilton in GP2, where the Briton won the title under his leadership in 2006.

Speaking about Hamilton moving to Ferrari, Wolff said:

“I think Fred has a headache now. It's like you're divorce without a fight. You remain friends, but the first time you see her with a new partner.”

Joining the conversation, Vasseur said:

“You have to pay the pension (alimony, ed.) right? Or something like that, if you're going to divorce!”

Replying to Vasseur, Wolff said:

“He's remarried! You took it over. Of course, we've known him for so long. He raced with Fred and yes... It's your problem!”

Frederic Vasseur hails Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes experience

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur believes Lewis Hamilton’s vast experience will be instrumental in refining the SF-25 throughout the season. The Frenchman emphasized that Lewis Hamilton’s technical expertise and background would be crucial in shaping the car’s development over the years.

Lewis Hamilton has already completed two test programs in older Ferrari machinery to provide early feedback. Most recently, he got his first taste of Maranello's 2024 challenger, the SF-24, during a Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona. Vasseur is confident that Hamilton’s input will be invaluable as Ferrari aims to mount a serious title challenge in 2025.

Speaking about Hamilton’s feedback and input into developing the SF-25, Vasseur said (via GPblog),

“They all are part of the development of the car, of the evolution of the car. And for sure, Lewis is the first stage of this collaboration because he did only two TPCs [previous car test] and is now on track. But for sure, the feedback is always important. The feedback is helping the team to develop and to do a better job.”

He added:

“It's not a matter of changing the car completely. If we are able to bring a small bit of performance on one or two topics, it's already a huge step forward. And Lewis is coming with his own experience, with his own background. And it will help the team for sure to develop on every single area. For sure, we'll do a quick comparison between the two engines, between the two chassis, how we operate on track. And us as a team, we have to avoid to be shy and try to understand where we can improve. And this is my job and the job of the technicians.”

Following the launch of the SF-25, Lewis Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc took Ferrari’s 2025 challenger for its first shakedown laps at the Fiorano Circuit in Maranello. Speaking to Sky Sports after the run, the former Mercedes star expressed his admiration for the new car, hinting at a strong first impression.

Hamilton, who officially joins Ferrari in 2025, is thrilled to begin his new chapter with the iconic Italian team. With the Scarlet team's legacy behind him and an eighth world title at the top of his goal list, the Briton is eager to make his mark in red. His early feedback on the SF-25 will be crucial as the team fine-tunes the car ahead of pre-season testing, setting the foundation for an exciting collaboration.

