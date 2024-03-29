"Lewis Hamilton would be proud": Fans react to Charles Leclerc opening an ice-cream shop in Milan

Fans recently reacted to reports about Charles Leclerc's upcoming ice cream shop in Milan.

There have been several reports that Leclerc plans to expand his business reach by opening an ice cream shop in Milan with the help of the founders of Grom, Federico Grom and Guido Martinetti, and his manager, Nicolas Todt.

Recently, there was a mysterious Instagram account that popped up with the Monegasque's initials "LEC." The account only posted a "coming soon" reel. As of now, the account has over 27,000 followers. There is speculation that this account could be related to Leclerc's new ice cream shop.

Many fans were excited to learn about the Monegasque's new food venture. Some said how Lewis Hamilton would be proud of the Ferrari driver, mainly because the former is an investor in the Neat Burger food company.

Here are some reactions:

"Forbidden pleasure. He knew what he was doing. Lewis would be proud," a fan wrote.

Some fans were simply amused to see Charles Leclerc opening a food-related business. They joked how the Ferrari driver was indulging in side quests and radomizing his life.

"Man hits the randomizer button on life again," another fan joked.

One fan named flavors that Leclerc's ice cream shop would sell. These names were connected to the driver's iconic moments in his entire racing career.

Some fans also promised that they would try Leclerc's ice cream shop once it opens.

"Here are some names of flavors: Ferrari, Monza win, Just an inchident, Its like this, I am stupid," a fan exclaimed.

Charles Leclerc hints at his upcoming ice cream shop in Milan

A report from formulapassion.it quoted Charles Leclerc's statement about his upcoming food-related venture. He said that despite being a professional athlete who focuses on his diet, he is a massive fan of some delicacies.

Though he did not reveal which dish he loved the most, he hinted that people already knew what it was.

“A very special project for me: a new, great adventure undertaken outside the racing circuit. As a professional athlete, it is essential for me to maintain a healthy lifestyle where my performance is strongly linked to commitment, training, and physical fitness," Leclerc said.

"This, however, doesn't stop me from indulging in some little forbidden pleasure, especially that of a food I adore. Maybe you've already figured out which one," he added.

During the winter season before the 2024 F1 season, Charles Leclerc posted two pictures of him eating ice cream in the snowy Austrian mountains.