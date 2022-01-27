"It’s been definitely nice" - Mick Schumacher opens up about Lewis Hamilton's racing advice

Lewis Hamilton has been a source of advice for young Haas driver Mick Schumacher. The German driver revealed he had received advice from the seven-time world champion during his maiden season in F1.

Mick, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, arrived in the sport after winning the F2 world championship. The German, however, found it hard to make a mark with the far-from-competitive Haas outfit in 2021.

The 22-year-old discussed his maiden season in F1 during an interview with crash.net. During it, Schumacher touched on multiple subjects before being asked about Lewis Hamilton and the Briton's demeanor. He said:

“Yeah, definitely he’s always been very open to giving advice to help me in the position I was in... It’s been definitely nice knowing that when he had time, he was able to talk to me about certain things. Those conversations are obviously private. Some of it is related to racing but most of it is just on a friendly basis.”

Schumacher also went on to add that compatriot Sebastian Vettel had been a mentor to him. Vettel enjoyed a similar relationship with Michael Schumacher when he was emerging in the sport. Schumacher said:

“It’s definitely great. But more so than being my mentor, he’s (Sebastian Vettel) my friend. I think that is something which is much more valuable to me. That’s the more important part to me.”

Hamilton is currently tied for the same number of world titles as Michael Schumacher. It remains to be seen if he will return to battle for a probable eighth championship in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton's Abu Dhabi injustice 'will never be forgottten', feels Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels the injustice met out to Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 'will never be forgotten.'

The 50-year-old Austrian made the comments during an interview with Kronen Zeitung. He said:

“It will never be forgotten. Because what happened to Lewis Hamilton was simply wrong. On that day he was unbeatable. Until the stewards blew a fuse and decided on three infringements of the rules. It's hard to understand. It will always stick with us, even though Max Verstappen is a worthy World Champion over the course of the season. But on that day, one was better than the other - and he didn't win.”

Mercedes did initially protest and plan an appeal against the results of the F1 2021 season finale. The Silver Arrows, however, are now waiting for the FIA to conclude their investigation into the matter.

Reports claim Wolff's Mercedes plans to hold the FIA accountable for the aforementioned investigation. Wolff has also said should Hamilton retire from F1, it would be 'an indictment' of the sport.

