Lewis Hamilton pulls back the curtain on why close aide Angela Cullen left during his Mercedes stint and has now come back at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his physiotherapist Angela Cullen left Mercedes to spend more time with her family, finally explaining why they parted ways in 2023. Cullen has now been reunited with Hamilton after his move to Ferrari.

Cullen joined Hamilton's personal team in 2016, following the death of the Briton's physiotherapist and mentor, Aki Hintsa. She also assumed the role of his assistant, alongside her specialization as a physiotherapist.

Hamilton has previously stated that the Kiwi is more than just those roles though, as he also considers her to be one of his closest confidants.

After she joined Hamilton back, now in the scarlet red of Ferrari, the driver has explained how important her role is and how close the two are. Speaking during a press conference after the pre-season testing in Bahrain, he also explained what led to her actually leaving her role back in 2023. He said:

“She took a couple of years out and she spent time with her family and discovering the world, and asking her to come and start this new chapter with me and her accepting it was really exciting, and we’ve been having a blast – this past month together has been really awesome.” [via Formula1.com]

Hamilton also expressed that the pair know each other very well and have 'gone through a lot together'.

Angela Cullen also spent a stint working with IndyCar driver and her fellow countryman Marcus Armstrong as his fitness trainer after leaving Hamilton's team in 2023. But she was only ever spotted once in Armstrong's garage, and the length of her stay in his team is not confirmed.

Lewis Hamilton explains the nature of his relationship with Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen at the Eifel Grand Prix, 2020 - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has explained that Angela Cullen will once again become a significant part of his personal team, which he claims has provided him with a good base throughout the years. He also shared that him and Cullen have a great relationship.

Speaking during a press conference after the Bahrain pre-season test, Hamilton explained:

“I’ve generally had a very good base for many, many years, so I still have all the team that I had last year but I’ve brought Ange in on top of that. We have a great relationship, me and Ange; we’ve known each other for a long, long time, we’ve gone through a lot together." [via Formula1.com]

Cullen's familiar face will surely be a welcome sight for Lewis Hamilton, who prepares for the newest chapter in his legendary career. The Briton will begin his quest for a record-breaking eighth World Drivers' Championship in Melbourne at the inaugural Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

