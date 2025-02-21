Lewis Hamilton pulls back the curtain on the emotions that he feels every time he puts on Ferrari red overalls

Lewis Hamilton revealed that he is feeling an exciting buzz while donning the Ferrari red suit. He added that wearing the team badge on his chest and walking out of the legendary building of Enzo Ferrari is a surreal feeling.

Ferrari is set to unleash a competitive lineup for the upcoming F1 season. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will join Charles Leclerc to don the iconic red suit and drive the equally iconic car.

Ahead of the beginning of the 2025 season, Hamilton has been receiving humongous love from fans. His pictures in the red suit have gone viral all over the internet.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is equally excited to jet off on a fresh start. He spoke to F1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto and shared his true feelings while donning the Ferrari suit.

“I’m getting the biggest buzz every time just putting my kit on. I walk out, and there’s the Ferrari sign, and I’m like, ‘I’m actually really here.’. I’m in this beautiful old building that Enzo had his office in," Lewis Hamilton said (via the F1 official website).

"Each day, I’m reminded that it’s really happening. I’m really proud of the shield. And I just want to work as hard as I can with the great people to elevate them and the brand as high as possible," he added.

The seven-time world champion also mentioned that his first week with Ferrari was emotional as he felt overwhelmed to see the fans and the team in general. However, he is motivated by the team's passion and hard work and cannot wait to start a new chapter.

Meanwhile, the 2025 season will commence on March 16 at Melbourne, Australia. Before that, Hamilton and Leclerc will drive the SF-25 in Bahrain during a three-day pre-season testing routine. The car's design has been reportedly revised 99% from SF-24.

Lewis Hamilton on having realistic expectations from his first year with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton Test For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is switching teams after more than a decade spent with Mercedes. Transitioning to Scuderia Ferrari is likely going to be a challenge, and the Brit is aware of that.

Talking to Nicole Briscoe of ESPN, he said:

"I'm also conscious that everything doesn't have to happen in the first day or the first month. I've been here for more than a year, and we're going to go on this rollercoaster journey together. It's going to be a rollercoaster ride, but a really fun one. And we're going to make it great."

Lewis Hamilton added that getting out of the comfort zone was the first big challenge he faced before arriving at Ferrari. Moreover, as the upcoming season inches closer, the Brit is looking forward to getting himself mentally and physically ready for the transition.

