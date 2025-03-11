Lewis Hamilton pulls back the curtain on the greatest highlight of his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton has shared a whole host of moments as the 'greatest highlights' of his F1 career, including winning his six championships with Mercedes. The Briton also claimed that his current career highlight is joining Ferrari and all of the 'firsts' with his new team, like the first seat fit and driving the car for the first time.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful driver in the history of F1. He is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most drivers' titles on seven, and has claimed the most race wins (105) and pole positions (104) in the sport's history.

But when asked about the greatest highlights of his career, Hamilton began by sharing that his current career highlight is simply joining Ferrari. This showcases the 40-year-old's excitement for joining the Prancing Horse.

The 2025 grid was asked by F1 on their official Youtube channel to share their greatest career achievements. Hamilton more or less highlighted all the key moments of his career by giving a shoutout to Mercedes, but he initially began by saying that joining Ferrari is his career highlight.

"My current career highlight is joining Ferrari," Hamilton said, with a huge smile on his face. "Representing an amazing brand like Mercedes for so long, since I was 13, and winning the world championships that we won together," he continued, remembering his time with the Silver Arrows. [via Formula 1 Youtube channel]

"Winning the British Grand Prix last year, actually. And doing my first seat fit at Ferrari, driving the car for the first time." he added, rounding off all his favorite moments from his recent career.

When Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013, it was considered a major gamble by the Briton as the German team had only been in F1 for three years after making their comeback to the sport. But Hamilton's gamble paid off massively, as the team won eight consecutive Constructors' titles from 2014 to 2021, and he was also able to claim six Drivers' titles with the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton's hilarious reaction after saying Ferrari's full official name

Lewis Hamilton with Scuderia Ferrari at the F1 75 Event in London - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton claimed that saying Scuderia Ferrari's full name, even with the sponsors name attached, was much easier to say than his previous team. Fans had previously been tickled after seeing the Briton struggling to say the full Mercedes team name.

The full name that the legendary Italian team will be competing under in 2025 is 'Scuderia Ferrari HP'. Hamilton claimed that this is a much simpler name to remember than 'Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team', which he had struggles with remembering, as seen in previous years.

"Hi I'm Lewis Hamilton and I race for Scuderia Ferrari HP. That's much easier." Hamilton said as he laughed. [via Formula 1 Youtube channel]

Hamilton will have the chance to race in his Scarlet Red car for the first time later this week, as the 2025 F1 season commences on March 16 around the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

The track is returning as the inaugural race of the F1 season for the first time since 2019, and Hamilton will be hoping to start the latest chapter in his legendary career with a maiden win with Ferrari.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished triumphant in last season's opening Grand Prix in Bahrain, while it was Carlos Sainz for Ferrari who claimed the win in last season's Australian Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas in his W10 Mercedes claimed victory the last time Melbourne hosted the inaugural race of the season in 2019.

