Lewis Hamilton pulls no punches in latest attack against media

Lewis Hamilton has launched another attack against the media as the driver questioned the reports of him losing confidence in Ferrari after the Chinese GP disqualification. The 7x world champion had a topsy-turvy race weekend in China, which started with a stunning pole position for the sprint.

After securing pole position, the driver went on to win the race unchallenged as he more or less managed the tires while the chasing pack struggled. The weekend, however, flipped on its head after his first major win with Ferrari.

Qualifying for the official Grand Prix was disappointing as the driver could only secure a third-row start. The race was even worse as teammate Charles Leclerc, who had been trailing Lewis Hamilton throughout the race weekend, was suddenly much faster than his teammate even though he had a broken front wing.

The race weekend got worse for the duo after the checkered flag as both drivers were disqualified from the race for technical infringements. After the race, Ferrari was criticized by many for the way the team started the season. There were even claims from pundits that Hamilton could potentially be losing faith in the Italian squad.

Talking to the media, including RacingNews365, Lewis Hamilton lashed out at these suggestions, as he said:

"I saw someone send me something about whether I'm losing confidence in the team or not. That's complete nonsense. I have 100 percent confidence in this team. There was a huge hype at the beginning of the year. I don't know if anyone expected us to win from the first race and win a championship in the first year. That was certainly not my expectation."

Hamilton added:

"I knew I was joining a new culture and a new team. That takes time. I've been observing how the team works in the last two months compared to other teams I've worked at. Last week I've been making notes and pointing out areas where I think we can improve. That will continue throughout the year, especially as we get to know each other better."

Lewis Hamilton on the Chinese GP disqualification

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified from the F1 Chinese GP, which means that after two races in the season, the drivers are just 9th and 10th in the standings. The duo even trails the likes of Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, and Lance Stroll.

The driver was, however, not too worried about the disqualification as he talked about how quickly the team worked on what was wrong with the car. He said:

"I didn't really feel any frustration afterwards. It is what it is. Of course we have investigated everything thoroughly. I was in the factory on Wednesday and we win and lose as a team. Of course, nobody has worked hard for this during a race weekend."

He added:

"No team, engineer or mechanic wants to see this happen. The most impressive thing, however, is how the team has taken it on. They have worked hard and gone through the data. That is why it is also more important how we proceed now."

The race in Japan would be Lewis Hamilton's third with Ferrari, and after an iffy start to the year, the duo would be hoping to string together a strong result.

