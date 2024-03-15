"Lewis Hamilton does not have the qualities that Max Verstappen has": F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher

F1 Pundit Ralf Schumacher feels Lewis Hamilton does not have the same qualities that Max Verstappen has. The dynamics between these two drivers have continued to evolve over the years. In 2021, when Lewis was the defending champion, Max was the young charger.

Since the culmination of the title battle that year, the roles have changed as Max Verstappen has assumed the role of being the benchmark in F1. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, has been limited by the uncompetitive Mercedes and has found it hard to even win a single race.

In 2025, Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari as part of a mega deal for the driver. Ralf Schumacher is not entirely sure what the driver brings to the team, as it is already on the ascendance.

Talking to Formel1, the German questioned what the driver could bring to the table, especially since he doesn't have the same qualities that Max Verstappen does. He said:

“He will certainly bring his expertise and insights, but I think Ferrari is already well on its way. Hamilton won’t be able to contribute too much. I’m sure Vasseur wouldn’t pay that much money for nothing. He will offer and give Hamilton everything to ensure he can perform.”

He added:

“Hamilton is of course a seven-time World Champion and a fantastic driver. But I don’t think he has the qualities that Verstappen has. I don’t think he is as consistent as Verstappen. And he cannot get that extra tenth out at any cost.”

Fernando Alonso's former boss comments on Lewis Hamilton's motivation

Fernando Alonso's former boss, Flavio Briatore, had also questioned what value Lewis Hamilton would bring to Ferrari. The Italian claimed that the Mercedes driver might struggle to keep up with Charles Leclerc, his future teammate.

Briatore also felt that Lewis did not put much effort into racing if the car was not good. The Italian told RAI.

“He is one of those drivers who doesn’t put much effort into it if the car isn’t good. Hamilton has to feel like he can win to be able to drive fast.”

Lewis shocked the world by announcing that the driver would be leaving for Ferrari in 2025 and cut short his current contract with Mercedes. In terms of statistics, the driver has the best resume in F1 and is considered one of the elites on the grid. At 40 years of age, the kind of impact he would have is something that we will have to wait and watch.