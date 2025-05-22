Lewis Hamilton raises style quotient by arriving on a Motorbike for Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton turned heads with his stylish entrance to this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix media day when the Briton rode in on a scarlet motorcycle.

The bike, a custom MV Agusta F4 LH44, was created in collaboration between the driver and the Italian manufacturer in 2017. Hamilton showed up to the media day decked out in Ferrari's team's colours, making it a strong red combination ahead of his first Monaco race with the Prancing Horses.

The Ferrari driver's entrance was captured by a host of cameras waiting outside the media day venue, with a video of him parking the motorcycle outside being shared by F1 on X (formerly Twitter).

"Lewis arriving in style 🏍️"

The motorcycle Hamilton rode in on is one of 44 built by the manufacturer as an homage to the 40-year-old's racing number. When the motorcycle was released, the seven-time World Champion said (via motorsport.com):

“I am particularly excited to introduce my new bike, the F4 LH44. It looks quite stunning, and I had the pleasure of riding on track a few weeks ago in Italy. It feels great and combines the best of both worlds, a race bike for the road! There will be 44 bikes produced, so I hope the lucky owners will love it as much as I do”.

Lewis Hamilton heads into this weekend's Grand Prix following his best finish with Ferrari at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this past Sunday, having started in P12, and finishing fourth. Meanwhile, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, finished sixth after starting from 11th.

Lewis Hamilton shares excitement for first Monaco GP with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton

During the media day, Lewis Hamilton opened up on how he's feeling getting to drive a Ferrari around the streets of Monte Carlo, as well as the kind of preparation he's been doing for this weekend's race.

The British driver admitted that, even though he's hoping for a solid weekend, it will all come down to qualifying, which the Prancing Horses haven't done the best at this season.

“I was on the simulator on Monday (working) on correlation and working with the engineers through the week. I hope we can have a good weekend.

“It’s a much different track. … Ferrari have generally gone well here (in the past). But as you know qualifying is everything, and we’ve struggled so far this year, so we’ll see."

Sharing his enthusiasm for the weekend, Hamilton explained (via F1):

“I’ve always wondered what it’s like to be in the garage surrounded by red here, and I’m going to get to experience that tomorrow. I don’t know if I’ll sleep tonight, I’m really, really buzzing and really excited.”

The Monaco Grand Prix kicks off on May 23 and culminates with the race through the streets of Monte Carlo on May 25.

