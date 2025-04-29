Lewis Hamilton reacts to the $1,000,000 selling prize for his trading card

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton claimed that it was "pretty crazy" for him to be the first F1 driver to have a $1 million selling prize for a trading card. The British driver signed a multi-year partnership with Fanatic Collectibles, which is the market leader in sports merchandise and collectible memorabilia.

This multi-year association will see Hamilton's exclusive autographs and race memorabilia included in his cards produced by Topps, owned by Fanatics. The seven-time F1 world champion was previously associated with the brand through F1, but will now have an individual partnership with them.

While appearing at the Fanatics Collectibles' London store's grand opening, Lewis Hamilton found that his 'Forza Ferrari' card had a selling price of $1 million. There will only be five of those limited cards in the market as he paired with the Italian team at the start of the 2025 season.

Speaking with The Athletic, Hamilton was left gobsmacked by the price of his selling card and reflected on his partnership, saying:

"I mean, it’s pretty crazy. I’ve never thought that would ever be the case. The story of it, where the kid had bought it through a pack, the difference that purchase would have made to him and his family would have been huge. I can only imagine these things are just going to continue to go up now, especially with the store opening.

"I know there’s another big launch of another league coming up, and just the growth of the business. It’s got me really hooked. I was opening up those boxes just now, and I was like, I need to get myself some more of these boxes," Hamilton added.

Lewis Hamilton has had a legendary career in the sport, which has lasted over 18 years as he rolls into his 40s driving for one of the biggest brands in the world.

Lewis Hamilton sheds light on items close to his heart

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that there were many items in his life he cherishes, including his racing memories with his father in his early days and his success in the F1.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the former Mercedes driver said:

"There’s my first go-kart helmet, my first yellow helmet, which my dad painted. That one is probably the most special I would say. Because I remember choosing it, going down to B&Q (hardware store) and coming back with him and him spraying it. My first Monaco Grand Prix trophy, my first race suit. Those things."

Hamilton was also given racing helmets of both Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher by their family members when he passed their qualifying and race victory records.

