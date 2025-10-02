Lewis Hamilton reacts to the death of animal rights campaigner Jane Goodall

Ferrari's F1 star Lewis Hamilton has come up with his reaction to the death of animal rights campaigner Jane Goodall. The latter was born on April 3, 1934, and died yesterday (October 1, 2025), at the age of 91.Jane Goodall was known for her work as a primatologist and anthropologist, and she even founded the Jane Goodall Institute. Moreover, she was regarded as one of the leading experts on Chimpanzees, having studied their social and family interactions for over 60 years. She was also on the board of the Nonhuman Rights Project (an American nonprofit animal rights organization) from 2022 until her recent death.Lewis Hamilton, who recently lost his beloved bulldog Roscoe, has taken to social media to thank Goodall for her relentless work in her field, and in line with this, the Brit has recently come up with an Instagram story dedicated to her. Hamilton has shared a post from the BBC and added the following as a caption:&quot;RIP. Thank you for your incredible work.&quot; Lewis Hamilton's story for Jane Goodall l (Via: Instagram/@lewishamilton)The Ferrari Formula 1 driver has gone through an emotionally challenging spell following the death of his dog Roscoe. Hamilton had the bulldog from 2013 onwards, and they were often seen together in the paddock.With a reputed animal rights campaigner like Jane Goodall passing away, the Brit has shown his gratitude toward the latter. Hamilton will be seen in action at the fast-approaching on-track running at the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay Street Circuit).&quot;Goodbye&quot;: Lewis Hamilton's emotional take on the death of RoscoeF1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: GettyWhile Lewis Hamilton has thanked Jane Goodall via Instagram stories, a couple of days ago, the former revealed that Roscoe was no more in a heartbreaking fashion. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion came up with an in-depth post via Instagram and added:&quot;After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.&quot;&quot;Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoscoe was seen in the Formula 1 paddock during the 2025 British Grand Prix race weekend. Back then, he was all over social media and was one of the attractions in the Ferrari motorhome.