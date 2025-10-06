Lewis Hamilton reacts to George Russell paying him a beautiful tribute after winning the F1 Singapore GP

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took to the comments section of George Russell's Instagram post, which the Mercedes driver uploaded after winning the 2025 Singapore GP. Russell recreated Hamilton's “very cool pic” after the win and shared a story behind the same in the caption.George Russell took the pole position at the 2025 Singapore GP, beating Verstappen to it by nearly two tenths. The Mercedes driver had a great start off the line and comfortably kept the lead. The pit stop was without any hassle, and Russell dominantly went on to win the race.While Max Verstappen did start catching George Russell on the hard tires, the traffic played its part, and the Dutchman, having to defend against Norris in the latter parts, gave the Mercedes driver a comfortable win.George Russell took to Instagram and recreated Lewis Hamilton's image from the 2018 Singapore GP, where the seven-time F1 champion sat on the start-finish straight with the trophy beside him. Russell was with Mercedes in 2018 as a reserve driver and detailed how he witnessed Hamilton taking the image. The caption read,“Back in 2018 I was here with Mercedes watching Lewis take an insane pole and win. I remember seeing him take a very cool pic on the circuit after the win and of myself dreaming of being in F1. 7 years later, it's a special moment for me to win here in Singapore and to celebrate the moment with my team.”Lewis Hamilton took to the comment section of the post and congratulated his former teammate and team on the win, as he wrote,“Mega drive George, proud of you and the team! Keep up the great work.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLewis Hamilton has won the Singapore GP four times, with his last win at the circuit coming in 2018 with Mercedes.Lewis Hamilton's brake issue at the Singapore GP derailed his progress Lewis Hamilton was the only driver in the Top 10 to opt for the two-stop strategy. The Briton started P6 but lost a position to his teammate at the start of the race. However, he was able to make the two-stop strategy work and was chasing Kimi Antonelli for P5 when disaster struck. The brakes failed on the SF25, causing Hamilton to lose multiple seconds a lap.Hamilton was fortunate to have a 40+ second gap to Fernando Alonso in P8, and managed to limp the car across the finishing line with just a couple laps remaining. However, the seven-time F1 champion was noted for track limits after his brake failure.Lewis Hamilton was hit with a 5-second time penalty for the same by the stewards, dropping him down to P8 as Fernando Alonso finished just 4 tenths behind the Ferrari driver in the classification.