Lewis Hamilton reacts to Justin Bieber's new album

By Rishabh Negi
Published Jul 11, 2025 11:51 GMT
Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber
Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber - Getty

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared his take on pop icon Justin Bieber's new album. The Canadian singer has released an album called Swag via Def Jam Recordings.

Swag is the seventh studio album released by Justin Bieber, and it boasts guest appearances from top artists like Gunna, Dijon, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans. Moreover, the production of the album was handled by Bieber himself, alongside Dijon, Benjamin, and a few others.

In line with the release of the Swag album, Lewis Hamilton, via his official Instagram account, applauded Justin Bieber and added the following as a caption:

"Proud of you brother, love this album. Go check it out."
Lewis Hamilton via Instagram stories/@lewishamilton
Lewis Hamilton via Instagram stories/@lewishamilton

The 21-song album has songs named ALL I CAN TAKE, Daisies, Yukon, Go Baby, Things You Do, Butterflies, Way it is, First Place, Souful, Walking Away, Glory Voice Mimo, Devotion, Dadz Love, Therapy Session, Sweet Spot, Standing on Business, Sway, Zuma House, Too long, and Forgiveness. When it comes to the length, the total duration of the whole album is 54:09.

Lewis Hamilton and Justin Bieber are good friends. The duo has been together at several events over the years. In 2016, when Hamilton won the Monaco Grand Prix, Bieber was among the many who congratulated him at the race track. They were also spotted having a blast at the 2023 Coachella music festival.

Lewis Hamilton's take on 'difficult race' at 2025 British GP

While Lewis Hamilton has taken the time to talk up Justin Bieber's latest album, he himself is not having the best of times in the ongoing 2025 F1 season. Since the beginning of the campaign, the Brit has found it hard to get to grips with Ferrari's SF-25.

In last week's British Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion secured a decent P4 finish in the wet race at Silverstone, but despite this fact, he cut out as a disappointed figure in his post-race interview. He said, via F1:

"Yeah, difficult, difficult race, not a great, not a great one from side. I did the best I could. I think there's a few plenty of mistakes out there, very tricky conditions, and really a very very hard car to drive here. This car doesn't like those conditions. Yeah, not ideal, but it is, it got some points at least."

After the British Grand Prix, next up on the race calendar is the race weekend at the picturesque Spa-Francorchamps Racing circuit. Hamilton is in sixth place in the Drivers' Championship behind teammate Charles Leclerc. The Brit is sitting in 103 points, whereas the Monegasque driver has so far managed to put on board 119.

