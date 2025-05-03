Lewis Hamilton reacts to Kimi Antonelli becoming the youngest driver to secure pole position in F1

Lewis Hamilton appreciated Andrea Kimi Antonelli for his maiden pole position after the Sprint qualifying in Miami earlier. He became the youngest pole sitter in F1's history, breaking Sebastian Vettel's previous record.

Mercedes signed Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement after he moved to Ferrari this season. The Italian prodigy has been competitive in the junior tiers, even skipping Formula 3 and earning a seat in F1 before the completion of his debut F2 season. Moreover, he has remained the most competitive of any other rookie on the grid, defying his stance against his competitors.

Earlier in Miami, he smashed an amazing lap and clinched pole position, going 0.045 seconds faster than Oscar Piastri in the McLaren. At 18 years of age, he set another new record in F1.

Drivers came out to congratulate the young Italian, including Lewis Hamilton. He appreciated Antonelli on his social media.

"Amazing lap @kimi.antonelli, so happen for you guys @mercedesamgf1," Hamilton wrote on his Instagram story.

Lewis Hamilton appreciates Kimi Antonelli after his maiden pole position (@lewishamilton on Instagram)

Reacting to his pole position, Antonelli admitted that he did not expect to emerge at the top of the table, however, he was able to find a consistent drive.

"I’m feeling over the moon. I did not expect it, but I was feeling good in the car," he said (via F1). "I was able to improve lap by lap and find that consistency, and that lap came all together."

As for Hamilton, he has been struggling with Ferrari's pace since the start of the season. Other than his Sprint victory in China, the seven-time World Champion has been finding it difficult to find a competitive pace.

Dejected Lewis Hamilton does not expect to make progress in Miami Sprint

As he took the chequered flag in Miami, Lewis Hamilton was over half a second slower than the pole sitter, putting him down in P7. He is set to start the race from the fourth row, meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc will start the race right ahead of him in P6.

Reacting to the session, Hamilton mentioned that while the car was better to drive, it lacked overall pace.

"It was a better session," he said (via Sky Sports). "P1 was probably a bit better, the car was a bit better, the car was a bit nicer to drive. We are just lacking speed, but we just keep working from there."

When asked if he expected to make progress during the Sprint, he stated that the cars ahead of him were faster.

"Not really. I think all the cars ahead are faster. I don't know what else to say."

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been struggling with the Ferrari's pace this season. While Leclerc did manage to bring in the team's first podium earlier in Jeddah, he seems to be at a lack competitiveness once again in Miami.

