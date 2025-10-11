Lewis Hamilton reacts to Maria Corina Machado getting the Noble Peace Prize

Lewis Hamilton appreciated Maria Corina Machado after she was given the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, becoming an official Nobel laureate. The Ferrari driver reposted her on his social media feed, appreciating her efforts.

Ad

Maria Corina Machado is a former deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela. She has been known for her efforts in establishing Democracy in Venezuela, which is currently under Nicolás Maduro's leadership. There have been numerous reports of repression in the country, and Corina Machado is an active worker, aiming to introduce democratic rights in Venezuela through peaceful methods.

She was recognized and given the Nobel Peace Prize this year, and Lewis Hamilton remarked on this on his Instagram story, appreciating Maria Corina Machado with a simple gesture.

Ad

Trending

Lewis Hamilton appreciates Maria Corina Machado on Instagram

Hamilton is also known for advocating human rights on the Formula 1 grid, being one of the most socially active drivers. His social media regularly highlights the troubles certain communities or people face in different parts of the world, raising awareness about them.

Ad

At the same time, he has proven himself as an excellent F1 driver; however, he hasn't been the most competitive one this season. He moved to Ferrari and was greeted with an uncompetitive and unstable car. While the latter was partially resolved, the team's relative performance has only declined this season.

"Challenging couple of days:" Lewis Hamilton reviews Ferrari's performance after Singapore GP

The Singapore Grand Prix was yet another show of disappointing performance from Ferrari. Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled to keep their position on the track and were overtaken by their competition.

Ad

While Leclerc did manage to finish P6, Hamilton was penalized five seconds for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, and was surpassed by Fernando Alonso and dropped to P8. Speaking to the media after the race, he explained that it had been a "challenging" few days for the team, but they continued to extract the positives from the weekend.

"It has been a challenging couple of days, but there were definitely some positives to take," Lewis Hamilton said (via RacingNews365). "I’ve felt good in the car all weekend, and we had a strong final third of the race. The softs gave us great attacking pace and meant I could close down a big gap to the cars ahead."

Ad

"But unfortunately, a brake issue cost us the overtake and the chance to score more points."

Hamilton's brakes began fading on the final few laps of the race, following which he cut the corners, for which he was eventually penalized. The team is currently in third place in the Constructors' Championship, with Red Bull just eight points behind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More