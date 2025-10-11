Lewis Hamilton reacts to Maria Corina Machado getting the Noble Peace Prize

Lewis Hamilton appreciated Maria Corina Machado after she was given the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, becoming an official Nobel laureate. The Ferrari driver reposted her on his social media feed, appreciating her efforts.
Maria Corina Machado is a former deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela. She has been known for her efforts in establishing Democracy in Venezuela, which is currently under Nicolás Maduro's leadership. There have been numerous reports of repression in the country, and Corina Machado is an active worker, aiming to introduce democratic rights in Venezuela through peaceful methods.
She was recognized and given the Nobel Peace Prize this year, and Lewis Hamilton remarked on this on his Instagram story, appreciating Maria Corina Machado with a simple gesture.
Hamilton is also known for advocating human rights on the Formula 1 grid, being one of the most socially active drivers. His social media regularly highlights the troubles certain communities or people face in different parts of the world, raising awareness about them.
At the same time, he has proven himself as an excellent F1 driver; however, he hasn't been the most competitive one this season. He moved to Ferrari and was greeted with an uncompetitive and unstable car. While the latter was partially resolved, the team's relative performance has only declined this season.
"Challenging couple of days:" Lewis Hamilton reviews Ferrari's performance after Singapore GP
The Singapore Grand Prix was yet another show of disappointing performance from Ferrari. Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton struggled to keep their position on the track and were overtaken by their competition.
While Leclerc did manage to finish P6, Hamilton was penalized five seconds for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, and was surpassed by Fernando Alonso and dropped to P8. Speaking to the media after the race, he explained that it had been a "challenging" few days for the team, but they continued to extract the positives from the weekend.
"It has been a challenging couple of days, but there were definitely some positives to take," Lewis Hamilton said (via RacingNews365). "I’ve felt good in the car all weekend, and we had a strong final third of the race. The softs gave us great attacking pace and meant I could close down a big gap to the cars ahead."
"But unfortunately, a brake issue cost us the overtake and the chance to score more points."
Hamilton's brakes began fading on the final few laps of the race, following which he cut the corners, for which he was eventually penalized. The team is currently in third place in the Constructors' Championship, with Red Bull just eight points behind.