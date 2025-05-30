Lewis Hamilton reacts to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's claim about Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has clapped back at Toto Wolff's claims that Ferrari might be the team that benefits the most from the technical directive, as the car always had a stiffer wing compared to the rivals. The 2025 F1 Spanish GP is going to see the FIA technical directive clamping down on flexi-wings come into effect.

The entire flexi wing began last season when teams like Mercedes and McLaren were the first to introduce front wings that had a noticeable level of flex that could be seen from the onboard. After teams like Ferrari and Red Bull reached out to the FIA, the governing body didn't impose any clampdown.

There was a clampdown, however, on the rear wing flexing as early as 2024 after the race in Baku. For the 2025 F1 season, the FIA announced early in the year that it was going to have a clampdown on the flexing of the front wing, where the oscillation would be reduced from 15mm to 10mm under specified load.

There have been suspicions that teams like McLaren and Mercedes, the two that have seemingly implemented the solution in the best manner, are going to struggle a bit. Ahead of the F1 Spanish GP, Toto Wolff suggested that Lewis Hamilton's team, Ferrari, has had one of the stiffer wings on the grid and thus might not be adversely affected compared to other teams.

Hamilton was questioned about the same by the media, to which the driver said he hoped Wolff was right. Talking to the media, including RacingNews365, he said:

"I don't know where it's coming from. I don't know what gives him that impression. "I mean, I hope he's right. But I have zero clue who it's gonna affect and who it's not. [It] didn't make much difference in the sim."

Lewis Hamilton criticizes the regulations that necessitate flexi-wings

Talking about the flex wings and the role that they have played for the cars, Lewis Hamilton aimed at the current regulations that necessitate the use of flexi wings that help with the front end in low-speed sections of the track. Talking about how the solution was a band-aid for poorly designed regulations, he said (via RacingNews365):

"Ultimately, the flexi wing was a band aid for a poorly-designed technical regulation, I would say. And getting the setup to... and creating devices and mechanisms on the car mechanically, I think all the engineers are able to do it. So it's still not that easy to get the load that you need on the front end in a low speed or just rely solely on mechanical grip.

But so far, everyone's kind of been managing, some people better than others. This weekend is going to be interesting, because less flex with the front wing, and so you have a lot of front end in the high speed and less in low [speed]."

Hamilton will be hoping for a better run this weekend as he continues to learn at Ferrari and get used to the team dynamics.

