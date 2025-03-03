Lewis Hamilton reacts as Paul Tazewell becomes the first Black man to win Oscar for Best Costume Design 

Lewis Hamilton put out an appreciation post for Paul Tazewell, who won an Oscar. Hamilton congratulated Tazewell for becoming the only black man to win the award in the best costume designer category.

The award ceremony for the 2025 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2. 'Anora' received the award for best picture, while Adrien Brody got the best actor award for his role in The Brutalist. Mikey Madison was also felicitated with the best actress honor for her role in Anora.

Meanwhile, renowned fashion designer Paul Tazewell scripted history, as he bagged the award for designing the best costumes for the movie Wicked. He became the first black man in Oscar history to win an award in the costume category.

To honor Tazewell, Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time F1 world champion, shared a special social media post. He reposted a picture that said that Tazewell has become the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design and added a clap picture.

"👏🏾," he wrote in his story.

Lewis Hamilton's story congratulating Paul Tazewell - Source: via @lewishamilton on Instagram

Hamilton, who is the only black driver to race in F1's history, has been an avid advocate of equality. In the past, he took the knee for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, though he received backlash from FIA and critics for merging politics with sport. Not only that, but the Brit has also batted for diversity and demanded a place in F1 for people from all sorts of backgrounds and regions.

On the professional front, Lewis Hamilton is entering a transition year in the 2025 F1 season. He will be racing for Scuderia Ferrari after ending his decade-long stint with Mercedes. The decision came as a shock to fans as the Brit had committed to the Silver Arrows.

However, when Ferrari approached him with an offer, Hamilton couldn't say no, as driving the iconic red car has always been a childhood dream of his.

Lewis Hamilton's stand on Donald Trump's policies against diversity

Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

Donald Trump, the USA's newly elected president, assumed office earlier this year, and in his first statement, he refused to acknowledge any gender other than male or female.

To further strengthen his stand against diversity, he reportedly plans to eliminate diversity programs from educational and federal institutes.

However, Lewis Hamilton refuses to throw his hat down against Trump. He insists on "fighting" the world leader's ideals to uphold his own morals. Talking to TIME magazine, he said (via GP Fans):

"I’m not going to change what he does or what the government does. All I can do is try to make sure that in my space, in my environment, I’m trying to elevate people. There are going to be forces along the way that don’t want that, for whatever reason I can’t fathom. That doesn’t stop me. It is a fight that we’ll just keep fighting."

Hamilton, meanwhile, will make his race debut for Ferrari on March 16 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

