Lewis Hamilton reacts to Red Bull dropping Liam Lawson and replacing him with Yuki Tsunoda

Lewis Hamilton was not surprised by Red Bull’s decision to replace Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda after just two races, but admitted he found it harsh and unfair. Speaking to onsite media ahead of the 2025 Japanese GP, the Briton felt that expecting the New Zealander to prove himself in just two race weekends was unfair.

Max Verstappen also shared his thoughts on the situation, acknowledging the high expectations placed on Liam Lawson. One of the key reasons for the 23-year-old’s demotion was his inability to qualify in the top 10, with three consecutive Q1 eliminations across two race weekends, including the sprint shootout. Red Bull’s priority has been to have their second driver closer to Verstappen in performance, providing the necessary support in races.

While Hamilton was unfazed by Red Bull’s ruthless approach, he pointed out that adapting to a new car is a challenging task, and the pressure on drivers can be immense. He believed both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda were talented but noted that they were now facing an intense test of their resilience.

When asked about his thoughts on the Red Bull driver swap, Hamilton said:

“I’m not surprised to see that coming from them. I don’t really have any opinion on that. They’re both great drivers. I think we have a lot of great drivers here, especially young and talented drivers. I think naturally there is a lot of pressure on the youngsters coming through. There is no way to fully master a car that is known for not being the easiest to drive. To give Liam just two races is very unfair.”

Liam Lawson was surprised at Red Bull’s decision to demote him to Racing Bulls after two races

Liam Lawson admitted he was surprised when Red Bull informed him of his demotion, believing it was too early in the season to make such a decision. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Japanese GP, he felt he needed a clean weekend to properly showcase his potential, especially considering the circumstances of his first two races. The Australian GP was chaotic, while the Chinese GP, run in a sprint format, offered only a single practice session—both at circuits he was unfamiliar with.

Following the Chinese GP, Liam Lawson had two days to process the decision before returning to VCARB’s headquarters in Faenza. Just four days after the race in Shanghai, Red Bull confirmed Lawson's replacement, Yuki Tsunoda. Despite the setback, the 23-year-old remains optimistic, viewing the opportunity to drive an F1 car as a positive step in his career.

When asked about his reaction to the swap, Lawson said:

“I would say, as I said, I was more surprised. Obviously, it’s very early in the season. I was hoping to go to a track that I’d raced before and have a clean weekend to have a chance like that. The decision obviously was made, and when I was told, although it was tough to hear, I had one or two days to sort of think about it."

"Then I was in Faenza with VCARB, starting preparations and seat fits, and then you’re basically just focused on the job. As I said, I have the opportunity to still be in Formula 1 and still racing, and that is the main thing for me. With this opportunity, I’m excited to be here. It’s been a strong start to the season for this team, for VCARB. So I guess it’s exciting for me now to come in here in this position,” Lawson added.

Liam Lawson’s return to the Racing Bulls presents a valuable opportunity for him to demonstrate his true potential. His premature promotion to the senior team left little margin for error, making it difficult for him to perform at his best.

Given Red Bull’s historically ruthless approach to driver management, replacing him after just two races was harsh, even by their own standards. However, Liam Lawson now has a chance to reset in a familiar environment, regain confidence, and rebuild himself as a competitive force on the grid.

