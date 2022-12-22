Lewis Hamilton recalls LA fan moment as proof of F1's 'huge buzz' worldwide

Leading Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton shared an anecdote about being stopped at the Los Angeles airport by a traveller to be recognized for who he was. The Briton believes the incident was proof of the growing fan base of F1 in the US and worldwide.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Lewis Hamilton shared his own experience.

“I think just in general, there’s a huge buzz about Formula 1 around the world. I’m going to lots of different places and it’s been really beautiful to see how more and more people are embracing the sport. More and more people are excited and passionate about the sport that we’ve all grown up loving.

"It’s great to see more and more new people taking trips out to be in places like this [Singapore] and being a part of the race. I was at the airport in LA and some young girl came up to me and I was all covered up and she was like ‘Are you Lewis?’ She’s like ‘I’m a new fan to the sport. I’m coming out to Austin, I can’t wait, just bought my tickets, coming out with my husband.’ So it’s clearly lifting a lot of people’s spirits, as sport does.”

According to Lewis Hamilton, his personal experience of witnessing more people interested in the sport, wherever he travels worldwide, is evidence of F1's growth.

Lewis Hamilton believes Mick Schumacher is a great addition to Mercedes

With Mick Schumacher being confirmed as the third driver at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton feels it is great to have the German seven-time world champion's son as a part of his team. The Briton who replaced Michael Schumacher in the team in 2013, feels Mick will be a great asset to his side (speaking to Sport Bild).

"Mick is a great talent and an asset for Mercedes. He is a German driver. His father Michael and Mercedes were already closely connected. You don’t work that closely with the third driver anymore. It’s a lot of simulator work and not like it used to be, even though we’ll still be teammates.”

With Haas and Ferrari cutting ties with Schumacher, Mercedes welcomed him at his father's old team with open arms. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be backed by the German with development work and simulator duties throughout the 2023 season.

Mercedes who finished third in the championship after a difficult season will have extra help to develop their W14 for the upcoming season, with Schumacher in the fold.

