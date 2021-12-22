"Because I'm crazy like that" - Lewis Hamilton recalls wild 2018 German Grand Prix during F1 championship battle with Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton reminisced about his epic battle with Sebastian Vettel at the 2018 German Grand Prix which saw him win the race despite starting 14th on the grid. The Briton recalled the race in a social media video on the official PETRONAS Motorsports YouTube channel, calling himself crazy for believing it was possible to win from that far behind.

Hamilton started 14th on the grid after facing mechanical issues during Q1 the previous day. He developed transmission issues after hitting the curbs at an awkward angle, losing drive as a result. The gutted world champion was unable to finish all qualifying stints and trailed behind Vettel, who was in the lead in the championship as well as starting on pole. Hamilton said of the race:

"This was a really crazy race because [I] was fighting Sebastian for the championship. Something happened in qualifying which meant that I would have to start last and I knew that he would be in the front. But I kept thinking I could win, because I'm crazy like that."

The then four-time world champion charged through the field like did at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2021. Hamilton won the race while Vettel DNF, giving the Briton the lead in the championship.

Samuel L Jackson comes out in support of Lewis Hamilton after controversial loss in Abu Dhabi

Veteran Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson has shown his support for Hamilton after the Briton lost to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix due to a discrepancy with the safety car restart. The actor felt Hamilton was "robbed" of the title, saying:

“Lewis. Our Brother. Was Robbed. For 57.5 laps. He dominated. Sometimes he even lead by 16 secs according to Red Bull’s own status cards.”

The actor, known for his roles in the popular Avengers franchise, also blasted the FIA for allegedly "railroading" its only black driver Hamilton.

