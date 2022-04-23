"Scarred me for life!" - Lewis Hamilton recollects 'shoey' with Daniel Ricciardo at Imola in 2020

Lewis Hamilton recollected his epic 'shoey' with Daniel Ricciardo on the podium of the 2020 Imola GP. The Briton joked that the experience "scarred me for life" and that he will always remember the experience.

The 2020 Imola GP saw F1 return to the iconic track, which has been a staple fixture of the sport for decades. The sport's return to the historic track was an occasion to remember for Lewis Hamilton, who won the race that year. He was joined on the podium by then-teammate Valtteri Bottas and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo, the latter of which made the Briton celebrate with a 'shoey'.

Speaking about his memorable celebration on the podium in 2020, Hamilton said:

“Scarred me for life! I’ll never get over the fact that I had some of your toe jam. That’s pretty bad. But no, it was pretty good, obviously an amazing experience to be on the podium with Daniel and this is a great race here. So much great history.”

Given his P13 finish at the end of the qualifying session ahead of the 2022 Imola GP sprint race, it would take a miracle for the Briton to appear on the podium on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton dejected after dismal qualifying performance at 2022 Imola GP

The Briton struggled for pace and grip in his Mercedes W13 throughout practice and was able to get out of Q1 by a margin of 0.004s to AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda. Q2 didn't go much better for the seven-time world champion either, as he struggled to find grip around the partially-wet Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. Ultimately, both Mercedes cars were eliminated at the end of Q2 as Carlos Sainz's late shunt provoked a red flag, stopping the session.

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts after the event, expressing his disappointment, saying:

“It wasn’t a great session. Naturally it is disappointing. We came here with optimism and you know everyone is working really hard back at the factory but things just don’t come together. I think we underperformed as a team today. There are things that we should have done that we didn’t do but anyways. We will work as hard as we can to move up in the sprint race, it is going to be hard, but maybe the weather will improve and we can do better.”

After his Q2 exit, the boy from Stevenage was seen in a heated exchange with team principal Toto Wolff. When asked about the said conversation, the 37-year-old refused to give away any information about the matter.

After a dismal qualifying, Mercedes could still turn things around in the sprint race and set themselves up for a fight in the feature race on Sunday

